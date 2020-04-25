Former Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 142nd overall selection in Saturday’s fourth round of the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver joins a Redskins’ draft class that includes former Memphis wide receiver/running back Antonio Gibson.
Gandy-Golden gives the Redskins a big outside receiver who can play opposite Terry McLaurin, who enjoyed a stellar rookie season in 2019 to become Washington’s top receiver.
Gandy-Golden, a Chicago native, is the eighth Liberty player taken in the NFL Draft and first since Walt Aikens was taken in the fourth round with the 125th pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2014.
Gandy-Golden finished his illustrious career at Liberty with 240 catches for 3,814 yards and 33 touchdowns — all program records — and is the only receiver in program history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
He posted 150 catches, 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns during the Flames’ two seasons at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
