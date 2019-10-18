Liberty’s opening drive two weekends ago at New Mexico State encapsulated how the offense performed through the season’s opening six weeks. The Flames picked up chunks of yards through the air, developed balance with positive gains on the ground, and found themselves in the red zone looking to put points on the board.
That’s where things begin to deteriorate. Self-inflicted wounds add up and suddenly Liberty ends up not scoring on a promising drive. Those drive killers have prevented the Flames from putting away games against New Mexico and New Mexico State in consecutive weeks, and was an area the coaching staff addressed during the recent open week.
“Since the Buffalo game, I think we’ve had chances to put every game away offensively without having to sweat it out in the fourth quarter by having to complete a 4-minute drive that runs the clock out in the last two. That’s disappointing that we haven’t,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said in advance of today’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Maine at Williams Stadium. “It’s hard to score in the red zone, tight red zone, particularly if you’re not effective in running the ball down there.
“People have played us a little different with [wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden], which we’ve got to have better plans sometimes, too. It’s always disappointing when you don’t score touchdowns in the red zone. On the other hand, the bottom line is to find a way to win the game and our kids have done that.”
Liberty (4-2) ranks last in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision in red-zone offense by scoring on 12 of 19 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Take away the 4-for-4 performance in red-zone trips against Football Championship Subdivision member Hampton and the Flames have scored on 8 of 15 trips inside the red zone against FBS competition.
Liberty and Georgia Tech are the only FBS teams to score on less than 65 percent of their red-zone trips.
“We always work on red zone stuff; it’s just finding the right concepts to run at the goal line versus certain coverages, kind of the main thing we’ve been working on, attacking certain spots in the red zone that we feel are the open areas,” Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert said. “We worked on that. Trying to finish inside the red zone with good run plays. We fixed a couple of things in the running game.”
The opening drive against New Mexico State reached the Aggies’ 12-yard line in seven plays, but it went backwards quickly. The next five plays unfolded in this fashion: holding penalty, incomplete pass to a wide-open Zac Foutz in the end zone, another penalty, an incomplete pass to Frankie Hickson that could have easily gone for a touchdown, and an 8-yard loss on a sack forced Alex Probert to attempt a 50-yard field goal.
The attempt hit the right upright, and the Flames were forced to end yet another promising drive without points.
“We’re fortunate to win the four games with me feeling like we haven’t hit our stride yet offensively,” Freeze said. “I think we’re close. I’ll always believe that. I think you might see more tempo in a few of these games if we’re healthy on defense, which I think would help me and Buckshot and our offense and our receivers.”
The failure to score on the opening drive has been uncommon for Liberty during the four-game winning streak. The Flames’ scored on their opening drive against Louisiana, Buffalo and Hampton, often scoring with a quickstrike offense reminiscent of Freeze’s offenses at Mississippi and Arkansas State.
Freeze may open up the offense a bit against the Black Bears (2-4) to get the unit into a rhythm heading into a three-game road stretch against Rutgers, UMass and BYU.
Liberty has scored eight times on plays of more than 20 yards and also has generated explosive plays (20 yards or more) 28 times during the season’s opening six weeks, an area Maine has struggled in during its current two-game losing streak.
“We’ve struggled with some bigger plays and some design actions and those type of things downfield,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said.
While the Flames will take any chance to pick up chunks of yards down the field, the emphasis against the Black Bears will be on finishing drives and putting points on the board so a Liberty defense that has been the catalyst to the four-game winning streak can continue thriving.
That includes getting the running game on track near the goal line. The Flames have accumulated 31 rushing yards on 26 attempts in the red zone this season.
Liberty has scored five touchdowns on runs inside the 4-yard line, but also lost yards three times on sacks, twice when the backs were stopped behind the line of scrimmage and once when kneeling the ball to take the final seconds off the clock against Buffalo.
“Red zone wise as a group and as a team, we all have to finish and execute whatever the call is,” Flames running back coach Bruce Johnson said. “With RB specific, it’s the same, just execute whatever’s been called and trust everyone to get it in and trust that whatever’s called we have to execute. It’s just across the board.
“In that room specifically, just trust what’s being called and trust what you’ve been coached to be doing on those plays as far as execution. I think that will continue to just get better.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.