Nate Hampton was among the large swath of high school juniors who attended the Liberty football junior day March 7. Hampton and the other prospects watched the second spring practice, toured the campus and interacted with the coaching staff on a jam-packed Saturday.
The Davie County High School signal caller watched the practice and saw how the Flames used their quarterbacks. LU used Malik Willis, the expected starter for this upcoming season, in a true dual-threat role, with the ability to run or throw the ball on each play.
That brought a smile to Hampton’s face.
As the recruiting process slowed to a snail's pace because of the coronavirus pandemic, it became clearer Liberty was the place for him.
Hampton became the fourth verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class when he announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter.
“I just felt like from the get-go, they showed me the most love, and then whenever I went on a visit there, it felt like it was home, to be honest with you,” Hampton said Monday from his home in Advance, North Carolina. “I feel like I’m a great fit for them as a player, and the school fits me great as a person. And they’re close to home. There weren't a lot of schools that I felt like offered me that much opportunity and have that kind of fit for me as well. There were a lot of opportunities that I did have, but none of them felt like they really could compare to Liberty.”
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Hampton is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and is the recruiting service’s No. 58 ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation.
Rivals, another recruiting service, ranks Hampton as the 46th best player in North Carolina.
“It was always about the fit for Nate,” Davie County coach Tim Devericks said. “Not only athletically, but academically as well, and the relationship with the coaches on the staff at the schools that he was looking at was a big factor in Nate’s decision.”
Hampton chose Liberty over offers from 16 other FBS programs. He held offers from SEC programs Kentucky and Vanderbilt and the Big 12’s West Virginia.
Old Dominion, Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina also offered him. He even garnered offers from Ivy League programs Columbia, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale.
“I feel like the coaching staff there is Power Five. I mean, coach [Hugh] Freeze came from Ole Miss, and he’s not just going to bring any kind of coaches in there,” Hampton said. “He’s going to have the right people in there. I trust him as a coach, and especially getting to know coach [Kent] Austin, he just seems like such a knowledgeable guy and knows what he’s talking about. He knows what he’s doing and has a track record of developing quarterbacks, which has been huge for me.”
Hampton completed 262 of 436 passes for 3,285 yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his junior season. He also ran for 420 yards and nine touchdowns on 126 carries.
“Conceptually, Nate being familiar with what we do here and being able to see — obviously Liberty does a few other things that we’re not capable of doing — but just the familiarity helps concept-wise to develop a comfortable relationship as well,” Devericks said.
Willis, a redshirt junior for the 2020 season, is projected to start this year and next year. His backup is likely graduate transfer Chris Ferguson, and redshirt freshman Johnathan Bennett is expected to be the third string as he continues to recover from a patella tendon rupture in his left knee suffered late last September.
Hampton envisions he’ll battle for the starting job as early as the 2022 season.
“At the end of the day, I’m glad I found the home I did, and I’m ready to just be at Liberty,” he said.
Hampton’s recruitment began last winter when defensive line coach Josh Aldridge visited the high school. Austin and Hampton spoke on the phone and built a relationship that resulted in Hampton’s visit to Lynchburg in early March.
He then was sold on playing for the program, and the visit gave him a chance to see and compare the campus to others he visited during the recruiting process.
“To be honest, it just blew me away. I knew going in that people said their stuff is nice, they have really cool stuff there. You get there and you see it in person and you compare it to some of these Power Five programs that I’ve been around, and it really just kind of blows your mind, to be honest with you,” he said. “The stuff they have, the money they have at that school is pretty incredible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.