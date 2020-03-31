Football practice fields across the country are sitting dormant. Helmets and pads are stored away in operations centers. The college football world has come to a halt this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most programs hadn’t started spring practices when conferences across the country began canceling all athletic activities for the remainder of the academic year. Others, like Liberty, completed a handful of practices before the sports world came to a grinding halt.
There have been discussions of implementing a mini-camp over the summer to help those programs catch up on the lost spring practices and get them on track for the upcoming season.
If Flames coach Hugh Freeze had his way, the conversation would shift to potentially punting spring practices all together. Instead, college programs would hold a two-week mini-camp at the beginning of June, and that time would allow the coaching staff to install offenses and defenses and get all players — returners and incoming transfers and freshmen — on the same page prior to fall camp.
“What I have been a proponent of that I would love to see us do in the future, regardless of what happens with this, is I wish we would do any with spring ball and allow our players to have a normal first semester of being a student-athlete, work with the strength staff and rehab, and get as strong and as physically fit as they can,” Freeze said Monday, “and give us two weeks in June to do a mini-camp like the NFL, because then you have all your signees here and you’ve got a full roster.”
NCAA rules allow football players enrolled in summer school to engage in required weight-training, conditioning and review of practice and game film for up to eight weeks (not required to be consecutive weeks), and participation in those activities is limited to a maximum of eight hours per week with not more than two hours per week spent on film review.
Freeze’s idea would turn the first two weeks of June into a mini-camp to install the offensive and defensive schemes with the full roster on campus.
The idea of a mini-camp this summer is one Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has presented as a possibility for teams to make up for losing the spring practices.
“Assuming that we’re able to get back together physically, I believe there needs to be some acclimation period in May or June or July or whenever,” Bjork told The Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle. “It doesn’t need to be a full-on spring practice.”
Bjork added the acclimation period would consist of limited contact with players wearing only helmets.
Freeze does not want the mini-camp added before the beginning of the four-week fall camp — “I’m not for the extension of fall camp at all,” he said. “I think it’s too long to begin with for me.” — but rather when the players return to campus for summer classes.
That would allow for the returning players who had to undergo offseason surgery to potentially recover in time to participate in the mini-camp.
“Everything today is about the health and welfare of students, and we use that, but then we do some things that really aren’t the best, and spring ball is one of those,” Freeze said. “I’m not saying I don’t want to practice. I want to practice in June when I have 85 scholarship kids here. Not in March when I have 58 on scholarship and we have 10 that came off surgery. I think the risk of getting more injured doing that is greater.
“I just think why would we not want to go ahead and acclimate your signees to what you do? If you wait till June and give us those first two weeks in June to do these practices, I certainly think it would be more beneficial to every program. But I may be in the minority, I don’t know, but I sure would like to be able to introduce our kids to everything we’re doing before August.”
Freeze’s suggested time frame for the mini-camp coincides with prospect camps held on college campuses. Those camps draw several hundred rising seniors and juniors. The coaching staff is already on campus, so the prospect camps and the mini-camp would run at the same time to allow the coaching staff to have the maximum amount of time on the field.
“I know the old-school people will say we’ve got to have spring ball, but man I would much rather have [camp in] those first two weeks of June,” Freeze said. “You’re doing your prospect camps here, and that’s an awesome time to do your prospect camp in the morning, do your mini-camp with your team in the afternoon, and you have all 85 scholarship guys there that are getting to learn.
“After that two weeks, they just go back to training, and we don’t touch them again until August and fall camp. Do I think that’s something that I think people will look at if this gets over? I sure hope so. We’re all here anyway during those two weeks of prospect camps.
“I don’t even care if we have pads or not. It really doesn’t matter to me at that point. It’s just about learning the system and the way [in] which we practice and go about our business to get ready for fall camp in August. I think that would be very helpful.”
