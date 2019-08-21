Tanner Burns’ first job following his graduation from the University of Mississippi in 2012 was as a special teams intern with the Oakland Raiders. It was during the 2013 season that Burns got an up-close look at Sebastian Janikowski’s powerful left leg. He watched the ball pop off Janikowski’s foot, as field goals routinely from 50 yards and longer easily found their way through the uprights.
That experience allowed Burns to uniquely evaluate the way kickers use their hips and drive through the ball to not only deliver lengthy field goals, but repeat the process consistently during his five seasons as the quality control coach for special teams at Arkansas.
Burns, in his first season as Liberty’s special teams coordinator, immediately identified a kicker on the roster who had the same powerful qualities that Janikowski possessed: Alex Probert.
“He’s probably the most talented kid I’ve ever worked with in the college level, for sure,” Burns said. “He’s got the big leg potential — the ball jumps off his foot like I haven’t seen since I was with Sebastian Janikowski at the Raiders.”
Probert’s powerful right leg is back to 100 percent after he dealt with a right quadriceps injury last season. He only played in four games last season because of the injury and was able to earn a redshirt season to give him two years of eligibility remaining.
“I’m feeling good overall health-wise, just back to 100 percent, just ready to keep going. … I’ve been feeling good since last season,” Probert said. “It’s definitely been more about preparation and just being mindful of my body. I definitely have a lot better process ironed out now after that. Overall, I’m 100 percent.”
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Probert was eased back into his kicking regimen with five other kickers and punters on the roster. Jason Stricker, Aaron Peart and Stuart Ashley have attempted field goals during training camp, allowing Probert to get his work in while not being overworked.
Peart is also going through punting drills with Aidan Alves and Jake Brickell.
“It’s kind of interesting to talk about because when you go through an injury like that, you always assume you’re going to come back less. I really don’t feel any weaker than I would have before,” Probert said. “Really, the main thing that’s changed is my thought process of warming up, going through a workout and doing my best to make sure that I’m keeping myself healthy.”
Probert’s routine during practices and in pregame warmups was to attempt as many kicks as possible to get his leg ready for the game. Now, he is mindful of how his body is feeling and not overexerting himself when he knows he has gotten the proper work in.
“The main thing I’ve been told throughout my kicking career is light maintenance because that’s really all I need to do my job is my leg, so really just being honest with how you feel every day,” he said. “But I really do feel 100 percent and I think I’m doing everything in the best of my ability that I was before the injury.”
Probert returned from his injury last season against Idaho State, and made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts in his four games against ISU, UMass, Virginia and New Mexico State. His long of 51 against NMSU in the penultimate game of the regular season matched his career best set in his freshman season against Robert Morris.
Peart made 3 of 6 field goals last season, going 1 for 3 in the regular-season finale against Norfolk State.
Probert was 29 of 39 on field-goal attempts during his first two seasons, including going 6 for 6 on field goals of 40 yards or more in his freshman campaign.
The distance was never a problem for Probert, but consistency was the area Burns has stressed since arriving on campus prior to spring practice.
“That’s what Alex’s biggest thing is: He’ll hit a 53-yarder with ease and have plenty of distance, and then you’ll kind of get to a 20-yard field goal and miss it left or right,” Burns said. “We’ve just got to be consistent because we have a very talented group. He’s probably one of the most talented kids I’ve ever worked with. It’s just him with that mindset, that tennis player mindset we talk about — you miss one, you make one, forget about it and on to the next kick.”
Probert’s mindset has also changed since the injury. He doesn’t allow how many attempts he made and how far he was able to stretch his distance to determine success during a kicking session. He is now basing his kicking sessions on the little details and how he is routinely making himself better each day.
“You have to strive for perfection, but not expect perfection from yourself. Expect to make mistakes, but strive to be perfect,” he said. “No one’s going to be perfect, we’re human beings, but for me a good session would just be going out knowing I did everything to prepare for that session and knowing that I gave my best effort during that session. I don’t usually define that between makes and misses. That’s usually the easiest and instantaneous feedback for session. I try to just chalk it up to my effort that’s put in and the mindset I had going into it.”