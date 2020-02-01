Florida Gulf Coast junior guard Kerstie Phills isn’t at the top of the opposing team’s scouting report as a proficient 3-point shooter. She can make a shot from beyond the arc on occasion, but she isn’t asked to be the top perimeter shooter on a loaded Eagles roster.
She stepped out of her comfort zone Saturday against Liberty and buried the Flames with a sizzling third quarter.
Phills scored 13 of her season-high 19 points in the third quarter to help FGCU pull away for a 74-65 victory over the Flames at the Vines Center.
“Honestly, they didn’t really do anything. It was us sagging off No. 13 [Phills]. She got hot. She was hot this game,” Liberty redshirt junior guard Emily Lytle said. “She missed a lot in the first half; second half, she just came and started shooting. She was hot.”
Phills, who entered the contest averaging a little more than seven points per game, shot 5 of 8 from the field and made 3 of her 5 attempts from 3-point range during the third quarter.
The hot shooting allowed the Eagles (21-2, 8-0 ASUN Conference) to use a 7-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 48-41 lead and never trail for the rest of the game.
Phills shot 5 of 12 from 3-point range for the game.
Nasrin Ulel added 18 points and Keri Jewett-Giles and Ashil O’Neal each added 12 points for the Eagles.
FGCU shot 14 of 38 from 3-point range and was 9 of 17 from inside the arc. The 14 made 3s matched the Vines Center women’s basketball record for most made 3s in a game, and the Eagles are the third different opponent to reach that mark.
“They certainly shot the ball from the 3-point range a lot,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.
Lytle’s 3 with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter tied the game at 41, but the Flames went seven straight possessions without a point (four missed shots and three turnovers) to allow the Eagles to build the seven-point edge.
Lytle hit another 3 with 1:21 remaining in the quarter to trim the deficit to 48-46, but FGCU responded with two more 3s from Phills in an 8-0 run to take a 56-46 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
Lytle led the Flames (11-10, 4-4) with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and added 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.
“It felt really good and I think that it just comes from me putting in the work outside of practice and just going in on my own and shooting 3s,” Lytle said.
Liberty junior Ashtyn Baker added 11 points while playing with the flu. The point guard, who Green said hadn’t practiced in the two days leading up to the game, had a bandage on her left arm from where she was receiving fluids from an IV, and she wasn’t the only one battling the flu bug.
Keyen Green and Kennedi Williams were both playing despite the illness. Green had nine points and eight rebounds and Kennedi Williams finished with six points.
“There’s people that raised their game up to help us,” Carey Green said.
The Flames shot 50% from the field and held a plus-13 edge in rebounding during the first half, but 14 turnovers allowed the Eagles to hang around and trail 34-33 at intermission.
Jewett-Giles turned Liberty’s final turnover of the half into critical points when she came up with a loose ball around midcourt and banked in a shot from half court as the buzzer sounded.
Liberty led by seven points in the second quarter at 30-23 to mark FGCU’s largest deficit in conference play this season, but the Flames committed five turnovers in their final nine possessions of the half to allow the Eagles to close the deficit.
“The turnovers hurt us. When we weren’t turning the ball over, we were controlling the tempo of the game. We were getting good looks at the basket,” Carey Green said. “It’s just part of the game. You’ve got to be able to execute the simple things, and sometimes we rushed our offense from time to time.”
The Eagles extended their winning streak against conference opponents to 36 games, and the Flames have now lost 31 straight games against ranked opponents.
FGCU entered the game No. 24 in the coaches poll and was second in the receiving votes category in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
