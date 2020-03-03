Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz carefully studied how NJIT’s defense was flowing. He patiently allowed the shot clock to wind down. Then the senior point guard did what he has done best over his career at Liberty: Take and make a big shot in the closing seconds.
Pacheco-Ortiz drove into the lane and converted on a contested layup with 34.2 seconds remaining. The high-percentage shot was the one that allowed Liberty to finally create some needed separation and defeat pesky NJIT 55-49 in the quarterfinal round of the ASUN Conference tournament Tuesday evening at the Vines Center.
“Georgie Pacheco just seems to make big shots all the time,” NJIT coach Brian Kennedy said.
Pacheco-Ortiz’s heroics helped the top-seeded Flames (28-4) advance to the semifinal round where they will host fourth-seeded Stetson (16-16) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hatters pulled away late and defeated No. 5 seed North Alabama 82-72 in another quarterfinal game.
The Highlanders (9-21) trailed by double digits for the majority of the second half, but cut the deficit to 50-45 on Zach Cooks’ running layup with one minute remaining.
That is when Pacheco-Ortiz handled the ball for the entirety of the Flames’ ensuing possession.
He allowed his teammates to flow within the set inside the 3-point line and saw an opening into the paint. As he drove to the basket, NJIT forward Souleymane Diakite attempted to contest the shot, but Pacheco-Ortiz contorted his body and finished the layup with 34.2 seconds remaining to put the Flames up seven.
It was Liberty’s only made field goal in the final eight minutes.
“I was just trying to run the clock out and I just saw the lane open and I just took that chance to take it all the way to the rim,” Pacheco-Ortiz said.
Pacheco-Ortiz scored six of his 13 points in the final 65 seconds.
“I was trying to block his shot, obviously, but he got between us and finished it,” said Diakite, who scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds. “Kudos to him because that was a tough shot.”
Caleb Homesley, the ASUN player of the year, led the Flames with 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Scottie James posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Zach Cooks, an all-ASUN second-team selection, finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Highlanders. San Antonio Brinson had 13 points and six rebounds.
Pacheco-Ortiz’s game-securing layup wasn’t the first time he’s converted in the clutch to help the Flames eek out a close victory.
He first tasted late-game success in the 2017-18 season as a sophomore when he smoothly connected on a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Flames to a thrilling 77-74 overtime victory at Georgia State.
His second big shot helped send Liberty to the NCAA Tournament last season. His corner 3 gave the Flames a four-point edge over Lipscomb with less than 20 seconds to play in the ASUN title game.
“Georgie, he’s just one of those kids that he’s had so many game-like moments that I think he’s unafraid,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
The Flames led for the final 38-plus minutes and extended the advantage to as many as 13 points midway through the second half.
However, the Highlanders never allowed Liberty to seize command like it had in the two regular-season meetings that the Flames won by 27 and 13 points.
NJIT made sure to contest Liberty’s 3-point attempts, and the Flames went 4 of 20 from beyond the arc.
“Our No. 1 goal for the game was limiting their 3-point shooting,” Kennedy said. “ … I think we did a good job.”
Liberty still maintained a comfortable edge and extended the lead back to 10 at 48-38 on Elijah Cuffee’s free throws with 4:07 remaining.
However, Liberty was unable to capitalize on the advantage by not scoring for more than three minutes and NJIT cut the deficit to 48-43.
“There were segments in the game where I felt like we were about to break it open, and NJIT, I think, did a good job of making it hard on us,” McKay said.
Neither team shot particularly well — Liberty finished at 37% from the field and NJIT shot 32.7% — but the Flames closed the game by scoring on four of their final five possessions to advance.
“I thought our defense held the line and we were able to come up with some big plays in the second half,” McKay said.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.