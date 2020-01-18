Liberty’s veteran-laden roster is filled with players who have the ability to take over games.
Caleb Homesley, Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell have taken turns carrying the offensive load. Darius McGhee is able to get into a rhythm from 3-point range and score points aplenty.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz often gets overlooked in the scouting report because he isn’t asked to carry the scoring load. The senior point guard runs the offense and makes sure his teammates get quality looks.
His offense was needed Saturday night to hold off Lipscomb’s upset bid.
Pacheco-Ortiz delivered.
The 6-foot-1 guard scored 14 of his season-high 21 points in the second half — including 11 in the final 10 minutes — to help the Flames record a 67-60 victory over the visiting Bisons before an announced crowd of 6,008 at the Vines Center.
“He was the difference in the game. He was really, really good,” Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said of Pacheco-Ortiz. “James had a good night and I thought we did a pretty good job on [Baxter-Bell], but I tell you, they just have so many weapons.”
Pacheco-Ortiz shot 7 of 12 from the field and his final made field goal came with 3:47 remaining to give the Flames (19-1, 5-0 ASUN Conference) a 60-54 lead.
Liberty got a second-chance opportunity and Pacheco-Ortiz hit a contested, fadeaway jumper just outside of the lane with the shot clock winding down to end a Lipscomb run that saw the Bisons (7-12, 2-4) cut a nine-point deficit down to 58-54 with 5:12 remaining.
“Tonight was the type of game that my team needed me to score, and that’s what I did,” Pacheco-Ortiz said. “I just do whatever it takes to help my team win. Tonight was one of those nights that my team needed my offense more. That’s what I did.”
James and Homesley both scored in double figures with 16 and 13 points, respectively. James posted his third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.
While Baxter-Bell was held to two points on 1-of-3 shooting, he and James combined to slow down Lipscomb’s most efficient offensive weapon, forward Ahsan Asadullah.
Asadullah entered the game leading the Bisons in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks, and the Flames’ defensive gameplan forced him into mistakes and rushed shots.
The sophomore forward was limited to 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds and three assists while battling foul trouble.
“I think our guys did a really good job of choking in and then not leaving their man,” James said. “He’s a really good passer and you saw that a few times, but I think our guys did a really good job of making sure the back cuts weren’t there, which kind of hurt him a little bit. I think our team defense was good.”
Andrew Fleming scored 14 points and Michael Buckland added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bisons. The two combined to shoot 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
The Bisons shot 20 of 46 (43.5%) from the field and 10 of 26 (38.5%) from 3-point range to stay in the game, but they committed 16 turnovers that led to 24 Liberty points.
Liberty’s first 10 points were scored off Lipscomb turnovers.
However, the Bisons responded by using a 9-0 run spanning a little more than three minutes to take a 17-15 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
There were five lead changes and two ties over the next 6 ½ minutes until the Flames took control with an 8-2 run to end the half and take a 31-25 lead into the locker room.
The Flames led for the entire second half — with the exception of 69 seconds when the game was tied at 33 — and built a nine-point edge at 50-41 lead on Pacheco-Ortiz’s jumper with 9:10 remaining.
Lipscomb scored on 6 of 7 possessions to cut the deficit to 58-54 on Fleming’s 3-pointer, but the Liberty defense clamped down by holding the Bisons scoreless for nearly four minutes to build some breathing room.
It was Liberty’s fourth game decided by single digits this season, and the Flames improved to 4-0.
The Flames entered the game ranked fourth in the nation with a plus-17.4 scoring margin
“I thought tonight was good for us,” McKay said. “Good for us to have a game that was highly competitive and we had to make some plays and get some stops in order to be victorious.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
