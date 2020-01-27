In Jacksonville, Florida, a tightly contested Monday matinee matchup at UNF Arena quickly turned in the home team’s favor thanks to sizzling shooting in the fourth quarter.
North Florida shot 80% from the field over the final 10 minutes and two Ospreys recorded double-doubles in a 65-49 victory over Liberty to take sole possession of third place in the ASUN Conference women's basketball standings.
The Ospreys (12-8, 5-2 ASUN) shot 8 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range over the final 10 minutes to outscore the Flames (11-9, 4-3) by a 28-16 margin.
“We just made some bad rotations on defense and gave up some wide open shots and it cost us,” Liberty junior point guard Ashtyn Baker said in a postgame radio interview.
The Flames were still within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter despite shooting 13 of 45 (28.9%) from the field over the first 30 minutes.
Liberty cut a double-digit deficit down to 32-29 on Baker’s layup with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter, but went three minutes without a field goal and trailed 37-33 heading in the final quarter.
However, the cold shooting continued in the fourth quarter. Liberty shot 4 of 15 from the field and 3 of 11 from 3-point range to finish the game shooting 28.8% from the floor and 25% (6 of 24) from beyond the arc.
“I think we had some good looks at the basket,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.
“I think the frustrating part is we got the shots we wanted,” Baker added, “ … they just weren’t falling and there’s not much you can do about that.”
Baker and Keyen Green carried the scoring load for Liberty for the second time in the two-game road trip. The duo combined for 23 points and 15 rebounds against the Ospreys after being the only two Liberty players to score in double figures (combined 30 points) during Saturday’s victory at Stetson.
Emily Lytle’s 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter cut the Flames’ deficit to 37-33 heading into the final stanza.
Liberty went through a four-minute scoreless drought between Lytle’s late third-quarter basket and her 3 with 7:55 remaining. The second 3 trimmed the Ospreys’ lead to 45-36, but Victoria Patrick answered with a 3 on the next possession to give UNF a 48-36 edge.
The Ospreys led by double digits for the rest of the game.
Jazz Bond and Janesha Green each scored seven points in the fourth quarter for UNF, and Bond led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
Green (11 rebounds) and Tiffany Tolbert both scored 12 points and Adrienne Jackson finished with 10 points and 19 rebounds.
The Flames’ only lead came on Baker’s layup 78 seconds into the game for a 2-0 advantage. UNF went on a 16-2 run spanning 5 1/2 minutes to take a lead it never relinquished.
