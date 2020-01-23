From staff reports
In Jacksonville, Florida, the heavyweight matchup between one of the nation’s stingiest defenses and the top 3-point shooting team in the country came down to the final seconds.
And it was decided from the free-throw line.
North Florida senior Garrett Sams made the second of two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining, Darius McGhee’s half-court heave sailed over the backboard, and the Ospreys moved into a first-place tie with Liberty atop the ASUN Conference standings by claiming a 71-70 victory Thursday evening at UNF Arena.
“It’s disappointing. I think we’ve gotten to a point in our program where our guys aren’t hoping to win every night but feel like they can win every night,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Unfortunately, we got away from a few of the little things that are necessary, because without those it’s hard to win.”
The loss is the first for the Flames (19-2, 5-1 ASUN) in conference play and moves the Ospreys (12-9, 5-1) into a first-place tie nearing the end of the first half of the conference season.
Liberty has a quick turnaround with a matchup at Stetson at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Hatters (10-11, 4-2) moved into sole possession of third place in the conference standings with a 65-64 win over NJIT.
“I think we’ll bounce back from this,” McKay said.
Sams was fouled by Caleb Homesley with 1.5 seconds remaining and the score tied at 70.
Sams, the reigning ASUN player of the week who scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting, missed the first free throw before making the second to give the Ospreys a one-point lead.
“We got called for a foul and those things happen in games,” McKay said of the call against Homesley. “We’ve got to respond accordingly.”
The Ospreys led 70-60 on Sams’ 3-pointer from the right wing with a little more than three minutes remaining, but missed their next three shots and committed two turnovers as the Flames turned to their defense to tie the game at 70 on Elijah Cuffee’s free throws with 17 seconds remaining.
McGhee, who matched his career high with 19 points, and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (17 points) got the run started with jumpers, and freshman Shiloh Robinson continued it with a pair of free throws with 90 seconds left to trim the deficit to 70-66.
Pacheco-Ortiz followed his own missed shot and connected on a contested jumper outside of the lane with 35.2 seconds left to cut the UNF lead to two.
Tyist Dean, who had appeared in eight games prior to Thursday night, entered as a defensive replacement and came up with a steal near midcourt with 26.1 seconds remaining to set up Cuffee’s tying free throws.
“I think that was characteristic of who we are,” McKay said of the comeback bid.
McKay praised Robinson’s four-point, two-rebound effort in 14 minutes. The freshman forward played extended minutes with Scottie James (10 points on 5-of-6 shooting) and Myo Baxter-Bell (six points) both battling foul trouble, and he also came up with a blocked shot with 3.1 seconds left that set up the final sequence.
“To get the minutes that we did from Shiloh, he was great down the stretch,” McKay said, “and then I thought Darius played really well.”
UNF entered Thursday’s game as the nation’s leader in 3-pointers made, attempted and average per game, and it connected on 10 of 28 attempts against the Flames.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa led the Ospreys by scoring 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, and the senior point guard was one of five players in double figures. Carter Hendricksen added 16 points and Wajid Aminu finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
The Ospreys, who led 32-31 at the half, shot 14 of 26 from the field in the second half against a Liberty defense that entered the game second in the nation in scoring defense (51.5 points per game), fourth in field goal defense (36.4) and ninth in 3-point field goal defense (27.7).
“We were off defensively, and North Florida is a good team and they had something to do with that,” McKay said. “I was proud of the way we kept fighting, kept believing, kept trying to find a way. Wish it could have gotten to overtime because I think we were getting closer.”
The Flames shot 50% for the game (28 of 56) and were 10 of 11 from the charity stripe over the final 20 minutes.
UNF took advantage of Liberty’s 18 fouls — the fourth time this season the Flames were whistled for more than 15 fouls in a game — and shot 11 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Homesley, who had 12 points and six rebounds, was the first Liberty player to foul out this season.
“I hope our mindset doesn’t change,” McKay said. “We learned from where we have been a little deficient defensively. … When you put people on the free-throw line and they get easy buckets, it makes it hard on us. I think we’ve just got to do a better job of making a commitment to staying in front of our guy.”
