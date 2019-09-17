Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze didn’t need to watch game film of Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois to know the type of signal caller the Flames needed to anticipate seeing Saturday when the Pirates visit Williams Stadium.
Freeze witnessed Francois’ dual-threat ability up close in the 2016 season opener. The Labor Day night matchup between then-No. 4 Florida State and then-No. 11 Ole Miss pit two high-powered offenses against each other, and Francois had the last laugh in the Seminoles’ 45-34 victory.
“He stood in that pocket and we were hitting him and he was making throws,” Freeze recalled Monday. “That’s what stands out. I remember vividly us being one step and drilling him and him just making the throw that’s right on the money — obviously they had great receivers at Florida State also — but he made throw, after throw, after throw, after throw in that second half in critical downs that really, really gave them win.
“I’ve seen it. No one has to tell me, I don’t have to watch film, I’ve witnessed it live.”
Francois has led the Pirates to a 2-1 start, capped by a 41-20 victory this past weekend over Howard in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field. The graduate transfer threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing to earn MVP honors in the contest.
“He can obviously throw,” Liberty redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said. “More along the lines of what we’re worried about is keeping him in the pocket and getting him out of his game.”
Francois joined Hampton at the beginning of August. He was dismissed from Florida State in February after his former girlfriend posted a video on Instagram accusing him of abuse.
No charges were filed against Francois, the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year in 2016 who also graduated from FSU in December with a degree in social science.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Orlando native is one of 15 Football Bowl Subdivision transfers on the Hampton roster.
His backfield mate, running back Shai McKenzie, is in his third season with the program after playing for three seasons at Virginia Tech. McKenzie was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA after he only played in three games last season.
“It’s great to have those young men here because they’ve played at a high level, the [FBS] level, and they understand that those guys can be somebody the other guys can consult who haven’t played at that level,” Hampton coach Robert Prunty said. “Our guys are pretty focused guys. Even though we’re young, these guys, they get it. I like this football team.”
Francois is leading an offense that is averaging 41 points and 420 yards per game in the early stages of the season.
“He can spin it, he can run and they have athletic wide receivers, and they run it with McKenzie, the running back transfer from Virginia Tech [who] is very, very talented,” Freeze said.
That offensive production is similar to what he put up in his redshirt freshman season at FSU, the same season in which he helped engineer a comeback victory over Ole Miss.
The Rebels led 28-6 in the season opener after Akeem Judd’s 11-yard touchdown run with 3:04 remaining in the first half, but Francois led a 75-yard drive that culminated in his 16-yard touchdown pass to Travis Rudolph with 28 seconds left in the half that changed the momentum of the game completely.
The Seminoles scored 33 consecutive points and claimed a 45-34 victory in a matchup of teams ranked in the top 15.
Francois completed 33 of 52 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He threw for 201 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-24 passing in the second half, and he rushed for 80 yards on six attempts over the final 30 minutes.
“That ball comes out of his hand, it’s pure. His mechanics are great, he throws a great ball and is very athletic. It’s a scary guy to play,” Freeze said. “ … Even when you do the right things defensively against this team, Francois still can [beat you]. The great thing is we have [Auburn transfer] Malik Willis here, and he will be a very, very good test for our defense. We won’t tackle him live, but you’ll be able to see, look, even though we had everybody fit, we still didn’t make a play on the quarterback, and we’ve struggled with that some. Scary, scary game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.