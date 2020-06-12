The America East Conference announced Friday its Board of Presidents elected NJIT as the league’s newest member, effective July 1.
NJIT most recently competed in the ASUN Conference, which includes Liberty.
The ASUN will remain at nine members when Bellarmine is officially added July 1. Bellarmine, a private Catholic university in Louisville, Kentucky, is transitioning from Division II.
NJIT moves to a conference that is more of a geographical fit. The America East, with NJIT’s addition, features 10 teams that are based in New England (Hartford, Maine, UMass Lowell, New Hampshire and Vermont), New York (UAlbany, Binghamton and Stony Brook), Maryland (UMBC) and, now, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, six of the ASUN’s nine members for the 2020-21 season are in Florida (Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast), Georgia (Kennesaw State) and Alabama (North Alabama).
The ASUN men's and women's basketball conference schedules were slated to be 18 games for the 2020-21 season. With NJIT's departure, the teams will play 16 conference games and they will need to find two more nonconference games to complete their schedules.
Sports like men's and women's soccer will now play eight conference games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.