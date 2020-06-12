NJIT @ LU Basketball4.JPG

LU forward Myo Baxter-Bell (center) gets fouled by Xavier Mayo (32) as Diego Willis backs up the play.

 PHOTOS BY Lee Luther Jr./For The News & Advance

The America East Conference announced Friday its Board of Presidents elected NJIT as the league’s newest member, effective July 1.

NJIT most recently competed in the ASUN Conference, which includes Liberty.

The ASUN will remain at nine members when Bellarmine is officially added July 1. Bellarmine, a private Catholic university in Louisville, Kentucky, is transitioning from Division II.

NJIT moves to a conference that is more of a geographical fit. The America East, with NJIT’s addition, features 10 teams that are based in New England (Hartford, Maine, UMass Lowell, New Hampshire and Vermont), New York (UAlbany, Binghamton and Stony Brook), Maryland (UMBC) and, now, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, six of the ASUN’s nine members for the 2020-21 season are in Florida (Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast), Georgia (Kennesaw State) and Alabama (North Alabama).

The ASUN men's and women's basketball conference schedules were slated to be 18 games for the 2020-21 season. With NJIT's departure, the teams will play 16 conference games and they will need to find two more nonconference games to complete their schedules.

Sports like men's and women's soccer will now play eight conference games.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

