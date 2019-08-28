The NCAA denied Liberty quarterback Malik Willis' appeal for immediate eligibility early Wednesday evening, the school said in a news release.
Willis, who transferred from Auburn in mid July, has to sit out the upcoming season as a redshirt and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 campaign.
In its statement, LU did not say why the NCAA denied Willis' appeal.
The Atlanta native was not among the final two signal callers in the Auburn quarterback battle during the spring and entered the transfer portal in May. He chose Liberty over Troy and enrolled at Liberty in mid-June.
He made 15 appearances in his two seasons at Auburn, completing 11 of 14 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Senior Buckshot Calvert will start Saturday night's opener at home against No. 22 Syracuse, and true freshman Johnathan Bennett will serve as the backup.