The men's basketball program won its second straight ASUN Conference Tournament title in early March, leading to Ritchie McKay receiving his second contract extension in as many years. McCaw talks hoops, how the other programs on campus are doing, fundraising and whether virtual recruiting is here to stay.
N&A: You were hired during Ritchie McKay’s second stint back guiding the men’s basketball team, and the program was beginning to find its footing. What did you see during those early stages that allowed you to know the foundation was being put in place for the type of success seen over the past two seasons?
IM: I’ve known, through friends, Coach McKay for many years, and certainly his reputation is such that you expect his program to be a model program in every way. Certainly saw progress in those early days and it’s certainly come to fruition. I can’t say enough about the job he’s done and also the way he represents the university.
N&A: The university gave McKay a second contract extension in as many years. Was it necessary to prevent larger programs from coming after him, or did you feel he deserved the pay raise for the work he’s done with the program?
IM: We have a great relationship, and I think it underscores the fact that Liberty is very committed to Coach McKay and Coach McKay is very committed to Liberty. There’s a strong desire for that to be a long-term relationship.
N&A: Do you get the feeling McKay has found his coaching home here at Liberty?
IM: I think he feels really comfortable at Liberty with our mission, with the direction of the program, the support that’s been provided — obviously the new arena coming online. These are great times for Liberty basketball.
N&A: Season ticket sales for the upcoming men’s basketball season at Liberty Arena recently went on sale. Is there more demand for tickets moving from the Vines Center to the new 4,000-seat arena?
IM: We have certainly heard about a lot of interest, particularly in club seats and the new loge boxes, so people have been calling ahead prior to the tickets going on sale trying to find out what they need to do to qualify for those seats. We’re seeing a very high level of demand, and obviously we’re coming off back-to-back conference championships, and there’s great excitement about Coach McKay’s program.
N&A: How do you feel the other programs on campus are doing?
IM: I’m very encouraged. Last year, Liberty swept the ASUN all-sports awards, and we were on pace to repeat this year when the spring seasons were canceled. I feel we have an elite coaching staff, our programs across the board are thriving, and the comprehensive success of our teams is at a level that Liberty’s not previously enjoyed. I believe that we’ll just continue on an upward trajectory and our best days are ahead of us.
N&A: One of those programs, field hockey, lost an in-state rival in conference play when Old Dominion recently announced it is moving the program from the Big East to the American Athletic Conference. Does that impact Liberty’s standing as an associate field hockey member in the Big East?
IM: We are really grateful for our relationship with the Big East in field hockey. Certainly a very high level of competition when you have a program like Connecticut that’s won national championships. That’s a really positive relationship for our field hockey program and one that gives us the opportunity to schedule some really strong teams in the nonconference because of our location. We have success scheduling a lot of the top ACC programs, and of course that’s one of the top field hockey conferences in the country. We’re very fortunate based on geography and the Big East relationship to really have our field hockey program well positioned.
N&A: From a fundraising perspective, particularly through the Flames Club, is that being sustained at the level it was before the coronavirus pandemic, or has there been an expected drop in donations because of the economic climate?
IM: Flames Club is slightly behind the same time last year, and some members are being cautious about completing their donations in the financial environment that we’re in right now. We’ve offered payment plans to Flames Club members as well, and that’s also been well received. It’s been interesting. We have had some really good success securing some major gifts, and also the fact that we sold out on our new luxury indoor seats at Williams Stadium and the high interest that we have in the courtside seats and the loge boxes at the new arena has been really encouraging. Overall, fundraising has gone well, and we’re just really grateful for the support Flames Nation has provided.
N&A: Do you think it will take time to get back to the pre-coronavirus fundraising goals?
IM: I think but for the virus situation we would have been well above where we were the same time last year. It will take a little bit of a time, but we’re hopeful as the reopening begins that we’ll be able to start making good progress.
N&A: When you are balancing a budget for an athletic year, how much do you weigh the contributions received through fundraising?
IM: Because of the economic factors, we have told our coaches and staff to be very conservative as we look to FY21 [fiscal year 2021], and I think our folks do a really good job of exhibiting good stewardship.
N&A: How has recruiting been impacted through the coronavirus pandemic? What have you seen through virtual recruiting, and will that form of recruiting continue in the future once travel bans have been lifted?
IM: The coaches have made great use of virtual recruiting, and our staff’s done a tremendous job of developing some very good content videos and graphics and so forth that have been very helpful to them. I feel like we’ve done really well in terms of the way we’re presenting Liberty to prospective student-athletes. I do think as we move past the pandemic that there will be more virtual recruiting in the future. I just think it saves a lot of time and it’s a very efficient way to present the institution. Obviously you want to bring people to your campus as well, but I think that virtual recruiting is going to be here to stay.
