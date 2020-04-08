Colleges across the country are feeling the ramifications of lost championships and the majority of the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Old Dominion announced last week it is shuttering its wrestling program as a cost-saving measure. Several top athletic officials from major programs like Iowa State and Wyoming are taking pay cuts to balance a budget with lost revenue.
Liberty hasn’t been immune to these struggles. Athletic director Ian McCaw said Wednesday the athletic program will lose nearly $1 million in revenue because of the NCAA’s decision to cancel its winter and spring championships, along with the ASUN Conference electing to cancel the remainder of its spring schedules.
However, unlike some programs across the country struggling to make ends meet, McCaw said Liberty has offset its revenue shortfall and is “in a good place” heading into the 2020-21 athletic year.
“We’re in a much better position to weather challenging times than most other higher education institutions,” McCaw said during a press conference held on Zoom, a video teleconference service.
The NCAA was projected to distribute a little less than $600 million directly to Division I conferences and schools for 2020, but reduced that amount to $225 million because of the cancellation of the winter and spring sports championships. The amount paid out to the ASUN Conference and Liberty was not made available.
The biggest hit came with the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament, which Liberty had qualified for as the ASUN Conference Tournament champion.
“Basically, the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament means that the revenue distribution from the NCAA is going to be about 37 cents on the dollar from what we’ve previously received. In our case, that’s going to represent a high six-figure loss of revenue,” McCaw said. “In addition to that, we’re going to have a shortfall on ASUN revenue, and we had some baseball ticket refunds as well.
“When you put all that together, we have pretty close to seven figures of lost revenue.”
With the spring season ending 2½ months early, LU saved on those expenses. Those savings helped offset the six- to seven-figure losses that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to McCaw.
The expenses for Liberty’s spring sports programs in 2018-19 were about $2.2 million, according to Equity in Athletics Data Analysis.
A large portion of those expenses came from travel to ASUN-member institutions located in New Jersey, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Another portion, albeit smaller, was represented in staffing home events and tournaments.
“We’re fortunate that we had savings to offset [the lost revenue],” McCaw said. “We’ve been diligent in terms of being good stewards of the resources that we have, so we’ve been able to find savings created by the fact that our spring teams didn’t travel, along with our operating expenses. We didn’t need to pay for home contests management and some expenses that go along with hosting games. That’s worked out well.”
Liberty was scheduled to host ASUN championships in softball and men’s and women’s tennis this season.
The 2020 spring sports championships host sites were rolled over to 2021, according to McCaw. Liberty will host indoor track, softball, and men’s and women’s tennis tournaments in the 2020-21 season.
Old Dominion cited the expected budgetary impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason its shuttering its wrestling program. McCaw said Liberty has not entertained any such changes.
Other athletic administrations have developed different ways to help alleviate the strain of the potential budget shortcomings.
Iowa State has announced a one-year, temporary pay reduction for coaches and certain staff to save more than $3 million. The school also will suspend bonuses for coaches for a year to save another $1 million.
Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman announced on Twitter he would be reducing his salary by 10% through Dec. 31.
Those savings are aimed at offsetting lost revenue from the 2019-20 athletic season. As those athletic departments begin looking toward 2020-21, providing scholarships for seniors who lost their spring sports season is an added expense schools need to account for.
The NCAA recently ruled all spring sports student-athletes are permitted another year of eligibility because of the lost season.
The NCAA Division I Council voted to provide schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for the 2020-21 season. However, each university can determine whether those students return on the same level of scholarship previously awarded for 2019-20 or not on scholarship at all.
The flexibility applies to only student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility this spring.
McCaw said, through the information received from LU's spring sports coaches, about half of the 39 senior student-athletes on those teams have expressed a desire to return for another season, and the potential added scholarship costs would be between $350,000 and $400,000.
“We’re right now looking at our financial aid limits and how we can work that in,” McCaw said. “It’s certainly something that we certainly desire, if at all possible, to have [those] seniors return to the university and be a part of the program next year.”
