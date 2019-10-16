The root of Joshua Mack’s interest in attending Liberty University and playing for its football program was planted during his junior season at Pittsford-Mendon High School outside of Rochester, New York. He watched YouTube videos of the program’s games and saw the sprawling campus, and he was enamored with the university.
But his path to Liberty took a two-year detour through the University of Maine, where he led the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing yards per game as a sophomore, and he finally popped up on the coaching staff’s radar as a player who could make an impact for the Flames.
Mack has finally received his opportunity to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level and he’s beginning to find his stride in the Liberty offense. He has led the Flames in rushing yards in three of the past four games heading into a matchup with his former Maine teammates at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Stadium.
“I’ve been looking forward to this one since I saw the schedule last season when I got here, so I’ve been eyeing this game for about a year and a half now,” Mack said before Tuesday’s practice. “I don’t take these games personal. It’s just like any other game. I feel like this game is going to be filled with a lot more excitement for me. That’s pretty much it.”
Mack enters this matchup against the Black Bears (2-4) with a team-best 360 rushing yards, with 208 yards coming in the past two games. He rushed for a season-high 113 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the Flames’ Oct. 5 victory at New Mexico State, which followed up a 95-yard performance against New Mexico.
“He’s getting to a point where he’s at a good point right now,” Flames running back coach Bruce Johnson said. “We’ve got Frankie [Hickson] in there, we’ve got [Mack] in there, and we’ve got a spell with the other two guys [Peytton Pickett and Troy Henderson] on certain things and stuff that we do. We still do it by series, we still do it by about every two or three series, and whoever’s hot they stand in a little longer.”
Mack has been the hot hand in the fourth quarter during the Flames’ four-game winning streak.
He picked up 50 yards on six carries against NMSU and then racked up 37 yards on eight attempts to help run out the clock in a Sept. 14 triumph over Buffalo that sparked a four-game winning streak for Liberty (4-2).
“I like to pride myself in big games when it comes to the stretch. That’s a thrill ride for me,” Mack said. “Some people like roller coasters and heights — I personally don’t like those — but what gets me the rush is games like that when I get to show my true talents.”
Mack was not recruited by Liberty out of high school and opted to go to Maine, where he rushed for 712 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman.
Then he enjoyed a stellar 2017. He led the FCS with 133.5 rushing yards per game to garner first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and STATS, and was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is equivalent to the Heisman Trophy at the FCS level.
“Josh was a good player when he played here and had a lot of success in 2017. I was involved on offense at the time, so I had a relationship with him. He made a decision that he thought was best at the time," Maine coach Nick Charlton said. “He’s a really elite player. He’s a really good back and he’s doing some good things for them.”
Mack said he talked to Purdue, Minnesota and Old Dominion, and ultimately chose to come to his dream school, Liberty.
“It was a fun year for me. I always dreamed about playing college football, so for me to have a season like that in the record books … it brought a lot of excitement,” Mack said of his 2017 campaign. “But at the same time, that’s the reason why I came here. I wanted to test my abilities and my skill set to see if I’m really as good as that year.”
Mack, however, was not offered a scholarship when he transferred to Liberty following the 2017 season. He spent the 2018 fall semester as a preferred walk-on and had to prove he deserved to be on scholarship.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder spent last season as the scout team running back, and his work helping prepare the defense earned him a scholarship under former coach Turner Gill’s staff.
“Sitting out that year, I went through a lot of emotional ups and downs,” Mack said during training camp, “but the guys around me stood behind me, they made sure I was straight, so I’m just ready to give it all for the team.”
Mack’s ability to finish drives, especially in the fourth quarter, has allowed him to see the field more in the past month.
He fumbled his second carry in a Liberty uniform against Syracuse and only received three carries the following week against Louisiana.
What allowed him to begin seeing the field more was his work ethic in practice. Flames coach Hugh Freeze cited Mack’s practice habits and willingness to become a better teammate for his increased workload over the past several weeks.
Mack now shares the workload with Hickson, while Pickett and Henderson get occasional carries when needed.
“He’s had to learn how to fit within the system and how we operate as a team and how we operate as a family,” Johnson said of Mack. “It’s not that he was doing anything wrong, we just had to get on the same page. He wasn’t the only one. Just getting on the same page culturally and how we practiced as well. He’s getting there. He’s doing a good job so far.”
