In Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Lytle scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Liberty used stellar second-half shooting to defeat Lipscomb 79-70 on Saturday at Allen Arena.
The Flames (16-11, 9-5 ASUN Conference) shot 53.% from the field in the second half and used the strong shooting to build a 14-point lead with 64 seconds remaining.
Liberty held a 17-5 edge in second-chance points and 18-5 advantage in bench points.
Ashtyn Baker, who was named the ASUN player of the week on Tuesday continued her strong recent play with 16 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Keyen Green scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
Bridgette Rettstatt came off the bench and added nine points and nine rebounds.
Taylor Clark scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Bisons (7-21, 4-11).
Jalyn Holcomb added 14 points.
