From staff reports
Liberty redshirt junior Emily Lytle likes shooting free throws at North Alabama’s Flowers Hall. She hadn’t missed in two previous trips to the confined gym in Florence, Alabama.
The guard made sure that stout free-throw shooting paid dividends in the waning moments of overtime Wednesday evening.
Lytle scored a game-high 22 points and made three key free throws in the final 35.6 seconds as the Flames outlasted North Alabama 90-87 in an ASUN Conference Tournament semifinal.
The victory advances the third-seeded Flames (20-11) to their second straight ASUN tournament championship game. It is also Liberty’s 21st conference title game appearance in 24 seasons.
Liberty plays at top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Eagles defeated No. 5 seed North Florida 73-57 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
It will be a rematch of last season’s ASUN title game the Eagles won 72-49.
The winner receives the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Liberty, if it loses, will represent the ASUN in the WNIT.
Lytle’s three-point play with 35.6 seconds remaining gave Liberty the lead for good at 86-85.
Audrey Clark, who scored a career-high 14 points, made both of her free throws with 29.5 seconds left to put the Flames ahead 88-85.
Ivy Wallen’s driving layup with 16.8 seconds left cut the deficit to one point, but Lytle again was perfect from the charity stripe with 13.6 seconds left for the final score.
Lytle went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. She and Clark were two of five Liberty players in double figures.
Asia Todd had 14 points, Ashtyn Baker had 13 points and four assists, and Mya McMillian added 11 points.
Keyen Green finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Jada Bond, whose left-handed layup with 20.8 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 78 and forced overtime, led the second-seeded Lions (21-9) with 19 points and six rebounds.
Wallen had 15 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Olivia Noah had 17 points, and her straightaway 3 with 2:19 left in overtime gave UNA an 83-80 lead.
UNA trailed 68-56 with 81/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter but steadily chipped away at the deficit and closed regulation on a 9-2 run to force overtime.
The Flames got off to a sizzling start by shooting 12 of 19 from the field and making their first four 3-pointers to lead 29-16 after the opening 10 minutes.
UNA cut the deficit to five at the half, but the Flames outscored the Lions 21-9 to open the third quarter to take the largest lead of the game at 63-46.
