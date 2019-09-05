In Washington, D.C., Liberty sophomore forward Kasey Jamieson scored her first two career goals, but it wasn't enough as George Washington edged the Flames 3-2 Thursday afternoon at Mount Vernon Athletic Complex.
Jamieson scored off an assist from Kailey Neef in the 84th minute to cut the deficit to one goal, but the Flames (1-3-1) couldn't put another shot on goal to force overtime.
Megan McCormick gave the Colonials (2-1) an early lead with her goal in the sixth minute, and Jamieson scored the equalizer 18 minutes later.
GW struck early in the second half to take the lead for good. Madi Coyne scored in the 52nd minute, and the Colonials added to their lead on an own goal four minutes later.
GW goalkeeper Tamaki Machi had eight saves, while Melody Jayroe had five saves for LU.
