Liberty seniors Buckshot Calvert and Antonio Gandy-Golden were named to the Senior Bowl watch list Thursday evening.
The two Flames hope to be one of the 110 players invited to play in one of the nation's top all-star games for college football seniors.
Calvert, a quarterback, recently was added to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, and Gandy-Golden, a wide receiver, was included on the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list in July.
Virginia had three players included on the watch list in QB Bryce Perkins, WR Joe Reed and CB Bryce Hall, and Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd was the only Hokie on the initial watch list.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 3, Liberty 0
In Blacksburg, Molly Feighan, Mikayla Mance and Mak Graham each scored a goal, and the 25th-ranked Virginia Tech defeated Liberty at Thompson Field in both teams' season opener Thursday night.
Feighan scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute for the Hokies (1-0). Mance added a goal in the 30th minute, and Graham finished the scoring in the 70th.
Mandy McGlynn finished with three saves for Tech. Melody Jayroe had eight saves for the Flames (0-1), who play at ninth-ranked Virginia on Sunday.