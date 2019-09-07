LAFAYETTE, La. — The Liberty offense showed some glimpses of potential in the first half Saturday night against Louisiana, a welcomed sight after producing lackluster results in last weekend’s shutout loss against Syracuse.
The defense? It wasn’t pretty in the opening 30 minutes.
Louisiana rushed for an eye-popping 298 yards, Levi Lewis connected with Ja’Marcus Bradley on a short touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining in the half, and the Ragin’ Cajuns lead the Flames 21-14 at halftime at Cajun Field.
The Cajuns’ three-headed rushing attack of Trey Ragas, Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell carved up the Liberty defense during an electric second quarter.
Louisiana picked up 233 rushing yards on 12 attempts in the 15-minute frame.
Two big runs were responsible for most of the damage.
Ragas picked up 75 of his 108 yards on a touchdown run that tied the game at 14 with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter.
Calais took the Cajuns’ first play of the quarter 68 yards and had 106 rushing yards in the first half.
Lewis completed 11 of 16 passes for 87 yards. His 2-yard touchdown pass to Bradley was set up by Calais’ 26-yard run that was a broken tackle away from reaching the end zone.
The defensive breakdown was a setback from last week’s solid performance against Syracuse in which the Flames stymied the Orange’s running attack and limited the explosive plays.
But, luckily for Liberty, the offense didn’t waste any time atoning for last week’s performance.
The Flames took the opening drive 75 yards on eight plays and scored on DJ Stubbs’ 12-yard touchdown reception around the left edge. Stubbs took the shovel pass from Buckshot Calvert and cruised untouched into the end zone.
Frankie Hickson picked up 66 of his 101 first-half rushing yards on a career-long touchdown run with 9:18 remaining in the second quarter to give the Flames a 14-7 lead.
Ragas’ long touchdown run came two plays later.
The Flames have 246 yards of offense compared to the Cajuns’ 385 yards.
Calvert completed 12 of 20 passes for 134 yards and an interception. Antonio Gandy-Golden leads all receivers with 54 receiving yards.
Louisiana kicker Stevie Artigue had a first half to forget. He missed a trio of field goals from 42, 44 and 38 yards.
