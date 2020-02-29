It didn’t matter which Lipscomb guard unleashed a 3-pointer in the opening nine minutes of Saturday’s game against Liberty. If Andrew Fleming, Michael Buckland, KJ Johnson or Greg Jones was shooting from beyond the arc, the shots were falling and energizing the Allen Arena crowd.
That sizzling opening sequence was enough for the Bisons to build an insurmountable lead that was able to withstand each of the Flames’ repeated rallies in the second half.
Lipscomb led by 23 points only nine minutes into the game and used that early lead to claim a 77-71 victory over Liberty to close the regular season.
“I didn’t think defensively we were right at all in the first half — not at all,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “and they threw in some shots that don’t always go in.”
The Flames (27-4, 13-3 ASUN Conference) were denied the opportunity to secure an outright conference regular-season title for the first time. Instead, they locked up a share of a conference regular-season title for the fourth time in program history and second in as many seasons in the ASUN.
Liberty, the No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament, hosts No. 8 seed NJIT (9-20) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
“We’ve got to do a better job coming up real quickly because it’s obviously tournament time,” McKay said.
Lipscomb (14-15, 8-8) moved up to the No. 3 seed thanks to a sizzling opening nine minutes that saw the Bisons make their first 10 shots — including six 3-pointers — and take a 29-6 lead on Fleming’s 3 with 11:24 remaining.
The Bisons shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first half and led 47-35.
The Flames cut the deficit to nine points twice in the closing minutes of the opening half, but Lipscomb made its final six shots from the floor to maintain a double-digit advantage.
It was the most first-half points Liberty has allowed this season and only the second time since joining the ASUN that an opponent has scored more than 40 points in a first half.
Lipscomb tallied 42 first-half points in a Jan. 29, 2019 matchup at the Vines Center.
“They were very motivated. When you’re at the top of the league standings, that’s usually what you’re going to get,” McKay said. “We’ve got to be more expected of that. I stayed proud of our group besides what the final score might be.”
Liberty immediately cut the deficit to single digits in the second half with seven quick points, but each run was answered nearly instantaneously by the Bisons.
The Flames cut the deficit to as low as five points four times in the second half, but Lipscomb responded with points in 24 seconds or less three times to prevent Liberty from closing to within one possession.
“We’re not going to give up. We have too much character and maturity in our program,” McKay said. “I was disappointed how we got that deficit.”
Darius McGhee led the Flames with 17 points. He shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Myo Baxter-Bell scored 15 points and pulled down four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 14 points and Caleb Homesley scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
Homesley, who was averaging nearly 22 points per game during the Flames’ eight-game winning streak, shot 4 of 13 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.
The Bisons shot 56.5% for the game.
Fleming scored a game-high 20 points and Ahsan Asadullah finished with 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds.
The Bisons shot 10 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game shooting 11 of 15 from distance.
“They’ve got a bunch of guys that can make 3s, and we knew that,” McKay said. “We may see them again.”
