Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz isn’t fazed by the big stage. The Liberty senior point guard is affectionately known on the team as Big Shot Georgie for his ability to shine when the lights are at their brightest.
With all of those big-game experiences and clutch moments throughout the years, the conference tournament championship game still causes butterflies in Pacheco-Ortiz’s stomach. It doesn’t matter if the Flames are in the ASUN Conference or their former home with the Big South, there’s something about this stage that still makes the steady Puerto Rican nervous.
“If nobody has nerves right now, they’re lying,” Pacheco-Ortiz said with a smile.
That nervous energy will fade away the moment the ball is tipped at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. Liberty (29-4), the top seed in the ASUN Conference tournament, hosts No. 3 seed Lipscomb (16-15), and the winner receives the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Flames are in their third consecutive conference tournament title game and are aiming to advance to the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. The Bisons are playing in their third straight ASUN title game, and they hope to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus.
“It’s hard to be at the top of the league the last two years, and that’s only half of it,” Liberty redshirt senior forward Scottie James said. “You have to come in and compete at a really high level every game like we’ve seen so far at home, just every game coming down close towards the end. That’s how conference games are, especially in the tournament.
“We know how tough it is to get here. We don’t take that for granted. Really just getting ready to go after it on Sunday.”
Liberty and Lipscomb met in last season’s ASUN tournament championship game, and the Flames pulled away late for a 74-68 triumph at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The victory tasted sweet for Liberty after it fell to Radford on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Carlik Jones in the 2018 Big South championship game.
“I think we know what it feels like to come out on the other side of it,” Liberty redshirt senior forward Myo Baxter-Bell said. “I think just having that experience of being in a game that means so much, we’ve got four or five players that’s returning from those teams. I think it’s going to be a great game, great atmosphere, but we have to try to stay in our lane and do what we do to win.”
Pacheco-Ortiz, James, Baxter-Bell, Caleb Homesley and Elijah Cuffee have been on the three teams that have played for conference championships.
James, in particular, has shined in these tournaments. He was named the ASUN tournament MVP last season, and was arguably in line to claim the honor in the Big South tournament until Jones’ game-winner as time expired at the Dedmon Center.
James, Pacheco-Ortiz, Homesley and Baxter-Bell are the four seniors on this season’s roster.
“Obviously with our senior-heavy class, it’s a little bit more meaningful because obviously this is our last run at it,” James said. “Overall, all of us are just taking it and trying to come in and play our best and just go from there. Obviously our experience from the past should help us out. It should be fun.”
In order for the Flames to put on their dancin’ shoes again, they will have to slow down Lipscomb forward Ashan Asadullah, who has been the best player in this season’s ASUN tournament.
The sophomore has scored 67 points and pulled down 33 rebounds in the Bisons’ two conference tournament victories against Florida Gulf Coast and North Florida.
He averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two meetings against the Flames this season.
The home team won both contests.
“He’s a hard matchup; he’s a good player because he can score and pass,” Homesley said of Asadullah. “They play through him a lot. He gets a lot of touches, a lot of opportunities. For us, we’ve got to stick to what we do and make it hard for him.”
The Flames failed to make it hard on Lipscomb in the teams’ meeting eight days ago in Nashville.
The Bisons opened the game making their first 10 shots — including six 3-pointers — and led 29-6 after nine minutes.
Liberty, though, steadily chipped away and cut the deficit to five points on four separate occasions in the second half.
Pacheco-Ortiz said the team learned a lot from that loss, especially in the film session the following day.
“We knew that we weren’t ourselves that day,” he said. “We worked hard and we cleaned up some stuff and I think we’re going to be ready for them.”
Added Homesley: “It’s going to be a dogfight. For real, it’s just going to be who’s the tougher team. We know they’re really good on offense; we’re really good on defense.”
