Lipscomb Bisons

(4-13, 1-3 ASUN)

Liberty Flames

(9-8, 2-2 ASUN)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, 4 p.m. Saturday

Radio: WQLU 90.9 FM

Streaming: ESPN+

Projected starting lineups

Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB PPG/RPG

Casey Collier (G, 5-5)

Carleigh Short (G, 5-6) 7.5/1.9

Jalyn Holcomb (G, 5-8)14.2/3.6

Taylor Clark (F, 5-11)13.3/5.8

Emily Kmec (F, 6-2) 3.6/4.1

”Liberty

LIBERTY PPG/RPG

Ashtyn Baker (G, 5-6) 9.4/4.1

Asia Todd (G, 5-9) 7.3/2.4

Emily Lytle (F, 5-11) 9.6/4.3

Bridgette Rettstatt (F, 6-2) 10.2/7.5

Keyen Green (C, 6-1) 13.7/7.6

 » LAST TIME OUT:Lipscomb lost to Kennesaw State 74-66. Liberty lost to North Alabama 76-71 in OT.

 » LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Lipscomb 74-60 on Feb. 2, 2019, in Lynchburg.

 » FAST BREAK: The Flames are 3-0 all-time against the Bisons, and a victory Saturday would move Liberty into sole possession of third place in the ASUN Conference standings. … Keyen Green has been nearly unstoppable in conference play. She is averaging 19.75 points and 10.25 rebounds per game in her first season against ASUN competition. The redshirt junior forward missed all of last season recovering from multiple ankle reconstructive surgeries. … Emily Lytle averaged 21.5 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the two meetings against the Bisons last season. … Ashtyn Baker has been a more active rebounder in conference play. She has pulled down 25 rebounds in four games (6.25) compared to 44 rebounds in 13 non-conference games (3.38). … The Bisons rank third in the nation in free throw percentage at 79.9. … Lipscomb has lost its past two games after topping Stetson 65-59 on Jan. 6. It ended the Hatters’ 16-game, nine-year winning streak in the series. … Lipscomb is 1-11 this season when scoring less than 70 points.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

