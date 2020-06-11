Liberty women’s basketball player Asia Todd announced late Wednesday evening she is entering the transfer portal and leaving the Flames program because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture.”
Todd, a rising sophomore, wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt in a 71-second video on Twitter explaining her decision to transfer.
“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. This decision had nothing to do with basketball or the program, for this decision was simply bigger than basketball,” she said. “The basketball program, the coaching staff and my teammates at Liberty was amazing. I developed life-long relationships that I will cherish forever. However, due to the racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions. Therefore, I had to do what I felt was best within my heart and stand up for what is right.”
Liberty women's basketball coach Carey Green was unable to comment on Todd's decision to transfer. Todd became a recruitable student-athlete when she entered her name into the transfer portal, and NCAA rules prohibit coaches from speaking about recruitable student-athletes.
Todd, who was named to the ASUN Conference all-freshman team this past season, is the first student-athlete to publicly announce a departure from the university following LU President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to invoke Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal while attacking the state’s new mask requirements in late May.
The incident helped spark protests across the city and prompted at least four black employees to resign from the Christian institution.
Falwell issued a lengthy apology Monday after he faced an avalanche of criticism in the near two weeks since posting a tweet aimed at undermining an order by Northam that masks be worn inside all retail stores, government buildings or while using public transportation to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own,” Falwell wrote in the May 27 tweet. “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”
Attached to the tweet was an image of a mask bearing a racist photo that appeared on Northam’s medical yearbook page and — when made public last year — sparked a scandal that nearly forced him from office. The photo showed a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume.
At least four black employees have resigned from the school in protest of the tweet, according to public posts and conversations with workers.
In response to Falwell, nearly three dozen black alumni penned a letter demanding Falwell immediately withdraw the tweet, calling it racist. The group denounced Falwell for what they said was “infantile behavior” and suggested he step down to focus on a career in politics.
On Monday, the same group sent a letter to Falwell thanking him for the apology. But they also urged him to surround himself with more ethnically diverse pastors and advisors.
The 5-foot-9 Todd was instrumental in helping the Flames advance to the ASUN Conference Tournament championship game before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
She averaged 8.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while leading the team in 3-point shooting at 41.3%.
Todd averaged 18 points and shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the Flames’ two ASUN tournament victories over Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
Richard Chumney contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.