Zack Amerson, who played in only one game as a freshman last season at Liberty, entered the transfer portal last week.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Amerson was able to redshirt by playing in four games or fewer during the season. His lone appearance in a Liberty uniform came in spot duty in the fourth quarter of the Flames’ lopsided 62-27 victory over FCS opponent Hampton.
Amerson, a two-star prospect out of Emerald High School in Greenwood, South Carolina, faced an uphill fight to earn playing time in a loaded defensive end rotation that features two starters, a junior college All-American and a former three-star prospect who spurned offers from Power Five programs to attend Liberty.
Sophomore TreShaun Clark and junior Austin Lewis, two players who have started in their time at Liberty, are projected as the starters for the 2020 season. Their primary backups are Durrell Johnson, a second-team JUCO All-American last season at ASA College in Brooklyn, and Brayden Monday, who had held offers from Ohio State, Florida and N.C. State in high school.
Monday played in four games last season to retain his redshirt, and he has four years of eligibility remaining.
Rising senior Jayod Sanders emerged as a viable third-down pass rush option during the 2019 campaign, and the coaching staff is high on converted tight end Micaiah Overton in the rotation.
Amerson has tweeted he has received offers from Division II programs North Greenville, Edinboro, Catawba and Colorado Mesa since entering the transfer portal.
Linebacker Remington Green, who played at Liberty for three seasons, announced in mid-April he is transferring to Colorado Mesa.
Colorado Mesa defensive backs coach Darren Jackson spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as a defensive quality control coach at Liberty.
Women’s basketball to play at Ohio, Memphis
The Liberty women’s basketball team announced it will play at Ohio and Memphis as part of its 2020-21 nonconference schedule.
The matchups against the Bobcats and the Tigers are the first for Liberty, and both games represent returns home for three rising seniors.
Forward Bridgette Rettstatt grew up in Galena, Ohio, which is about 90 minutes away from the Convocation Center in Athens.
Guard Emily Lytle grew up in Memphis, and fellow guard Ashtyn Baker grew up 20 minutes south of the city in Nesbit, Mississippi.
Liberty extends partnership with The Aspire Group
Liberty announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with The Aspire Group.
Liberty’s partnership with Aspire began in June 2017, when the university became the first to outsource its licensed ticketing model in collegiate athletics. Liberty, through the relationship, has access to Aspire’s fan relationship management “Next-Practices,” sales and service training, and full suite of strategic consulting and research (SC&R) services.
The SC&R services allow Liberty to optimize fan engagement and revenue generation through customized surveys, pricing and packaging analytics and strategy development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.