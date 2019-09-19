From staff reports

Kailey Neff scored off an assist from Gabrielle Farrell in the 104th minute to lift the Liberty women’s soccer team to a dramatic 3-2 double-overtime triumph over James Madison on Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium.

Farrell corralled a free kick in the center of the box and delivered a touch pass to Neff near the goal. Neff tapped it in with her left foot past diving JMU goalkeeper Hannah McShea to give the Flames (3-4-2) their first win over the Dukes (2-7) since Sept. 4, 2016.

JMU led 2-1 at the end of the first half thanks to goals from Ebony Wiseman and Hannah Coulling in the fourth and 43rd minutes, respectively.

The Flames got on the board in the 12th minute on Elisa Warren’s score, then tied the match in the 47th minute on Farrell’s unassisted goal.

LU goalkeeper Melody Jayroe finished with eight saves.

