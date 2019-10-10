In DeLand, Florida, Liberty goalkeeper Melody Jayroe posted her sixth shutout of the season, Gabrielle Farrell scored in the 55th minute by being in the right place at the right time, and the Flames claimed a 1-0 victory over Stetson on Thursday at the Athletic Training Center.
Jayroe owns 18 career shutouts, and she and the Flames (8-5-2, 4-1 ASUN Conference) have posted six shutouts in the past eight matches. Liberty has not allowed a goal in 585 straight minutes of regulation.
Farrell scored her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 55th minute for the match’s only goal. Her initial shot was saved by Stetson’s Lara Bates, but the rebound came back to Farrell who easily put it in the net.
Bates made one save for the Hatters (2-9-2, 0-3-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Duke picked to win ACC; Nwora voted preseason player of year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference while Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is the league’s preseason player of the year.
The ACC released its preseason poll Thursday following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week in Charlotte.
Duke, which received 51 first-place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.
Virginia Tech was voted to finish 14th in the 15-team conference.
Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.
Louisville was picked third, Florida State fifth, N.C. State sixth, Notre Dame seventh, Syracuse eighth, Miami ninth, Pittsburgh 10th, Clemson 11th, Georgia Tech 12th, Boston College 13th and Wake Forest 15th.
From staff and wire reports
