From staff reports
Liberty scored three goals in a 21-minute span in the second half and withstood William & Mary’s late rally to claim a 4-2 victory Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium.
The victory is the first for the Flames (1-2) this season after opening the campaign with road losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia.
Kailey Neef scored in the 44th minute to give LU a halftime lead. After the Flames scored on an own goal in the 50th minute, Gabrielle Ferrell scored 69 seconds later to give LU a 3-0 edge.
Zoe Gaffney scored in the 71st minute to push the Flames’ advantage to 4-0.
Alex Kuhnle got W&M (1-2) on the board in the 75th minute, and Kayleigh Shackford scored in the 89th minute.
Melody Jayroe had seven saves for LU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.