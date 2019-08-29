From staff reports

Liberty scored three goals in a 21-minute span in the second half and withstood William & Mary’s late rally to claim a 4-2 victory Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium.

The victory is the first for the Flames (1-2) this season after opening the campaign with road losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Kailey Neef scored in the 44th minute to give LU a halftime lead. After the Flames scored on an own goal in the 50th minute, Gabrielle Ferrell scored 69 seconds later to give LU a 3-0 edge.

Zoe Gaffney scored in the 71st minute to push the Flames’ advantage to 4-0.

Alex Kuhnle got W&M (1-2) on the board in the 75th minute, and Kayleigh Shackford scored in the 89th minute.

Melody Jayroe had seven saves for LU.

Liberty Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments