From staff reports
Emily Lytle scored a season-high 20 points off the bench, Bridgette Rettstatt added 16 points, and Liberty shot nearly 60% from the field in defeating East Carolina 81-66 Tuesday night at the Vines Center.
The victory is the Flames’ first at home and also marks the first triumph over the Pirates and an American Athletic Conference opponent.
Lytle and Rettstatt combined to shoot 16 of 23 from the field, while Lytle made all three of her 3-point attempts.
The Flames (3-6) shot 57% for the game, but still trailed 40-37 at halftime.
That quickly changed in the third quarter as Liberty made its first nine shots and took a 58-45 lead on Rettstatt’s layup with 3:12 remaining in the quarter.
The Pirates (3-6) cut the deficit to 72-66 on Ryann Evans’ 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining, but the Flames responded by making four of their final six shots to close on a 9-0 run.
Liberty shot 17 of 28 from the field in the second half.
Forward Keyen Green had 12 points and fellow post player Mya McMillian added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Liberty own a 44-36 edge in points in the paint.
Taniyah Thompson led ECU with 13 points and Lashonda Monk and Necole Hope each scored 12 points. The Pirates shot 16 of 29 from the field in the first half, but shot 3 of 11 in the third quarter to allow the Flames to take the lead for good.
