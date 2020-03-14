The Liberty women’s basketball team began its day Thursday going through the normal routine. The players received treatment following Wednesday’s overtime victory at North Alabama, and they had practice in preparation for today’s ASUN Conference Tournament championship game at Florida Gulf Coast.
The Flames were ready to play.
Then their season came to a grinding halt in a matter of moments.
The NCAA announced at 4:15 p.m. Thursday it canceled all national championships for the winter and spring seasons, and the ASUN followed suit 90 minutes later by suspending all intercollegiate activity through at least April 5.
Just like that, Liberty’s dream of returning to the NCAA Tournament was shattered.
“They were shocked. They were shocked,” Flames coach Carey Green said in a phone interview. “They had worked so hard together, and they had reached a point of great chemistry and unity. There were tears. They were so shocked, and they understood that there’s a lot of uncertainty there.
“Myself included, we were in a situation where we were hopeless in being able to have an impact on the outcome. It was above us. We understood why. It’s still a hard pill to swallow and to accept, but we understand, and life goes on.”
The Flames arguably were the hottest team in the conference heading into what would have been today’s conference championship game. They had won eight in a row, and Wednesday’s victory gave the program 20 wins on the season for the first time since 2017-18, when Liberty last played in the NCAA Tournament.
They were eager to play for a chance to go to the Big Dance.
“The girls have really took some adversity and navigated through development. We’re really playing our very best ball at the right time of year,” Green said. “We’re the hottest team in the ASUN in the last five weeks. Eight wins in a row. We scored 91 and 90 points the last two games, so we were very confident going into the championship game, and this is a team [FGCU] that had beaten us by seven earlier in the season on their floor. We had confidence we would really compete very well. We play the game to find out who’s going to win.”
Green said Thursday’s wave of news created “shock and disappointment” within the program. They understood the situation with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, was fluid and scheduled events could be altered at a moment’s notice.
But the news still hit hard after building so much momentum during conference play.
“It reached a point to where we talked about what’s really important, keeping things in perspective and respecting really the world community and what’s best,” Green said.
Green opened Thursday’s practice paraphrasing a line from the poem “Good Timber” by Douglas Malloch: Strong timber is not easily grown. Strong winds make strong timber.
“We’ve been challenged. We’ve had a lot of strong winds, so we’ve become a strong team together,” he said. “That was the point: We’re a strong team together now. We were looking forward to playing in the championship. However, it’s not going to happen.”
He did, though, convey a positive outcome from the situation.
Liberty ended the season on an eight-game winning streak and only had one senior on the roster, Kierra Johnson-Graham, who did not play after Nov. 8 because of a lingering knee injury.
Green said the 5-foot-11 forward is applying for a medical redshirt for a fifth year of eligibility in hopes of returning to a team that is expected to be a favorite in the ASUN next season.
Liberty finished in a tie for second in the conference standings with North Alabama and behind Florida Gulf Coast. However, the gap between FGCU and the rest of the conference is expected to shrink for the upcoming season.
FGCU graduates four of its five starters from a team that posted a 30-3 record. North Alabama’s entire starting lineup was comprised of seniors who exhausted their eligibility.
“This team could be intact. We’re moving forward, and I think ... they really realize, ‘Let’s stay together, let’s work together and let’s get better together,’” Green said. “We have two teams — that being Florida Gulf Coast and North Alabama — loaded with seniors. They’re loaded with seniors. That puts us in a great advantage if we stick together.”
The Flames’ three double-digit scorers from this season — Keyen Green, Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker — all have one season of eligibility remaining.
Bridgette Rettstatt, who also has one season of eligibility remaining, was among the top post players in the conference and ranked second on the team in rebounding despite missing three games because of a right knee injury.
The roster also includes a trio of rising sophomores (Asia Todd, Audrey Clark and Kennedi Williams), a rising junior post player (Mya McMillian) who grew in confidence as the season progressed, and a transfer from South Florida (Makaela Kestner) who is expected to add more depth to the wing.
The Flames also add three highly touted recruits, highlighted by 6-foot-5 forward Bella Smuda from Exton, Pennsylvania.
“The future can really be good, providing that we stick together,” Carey Green said.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.