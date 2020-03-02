In Kennesaw, Georgia, Kennesaw State scored 30 points off 23 turnovers, but the Owls couldn't convert on Liberty's miscues in crunch time as the Flames held on for a 76-70 victory Monday at KSU Convocation Center.
A pair of free throws by Kennesaw State's Alexis Poole knotted up the game at 70-all, but the Owls went scoreless for the final 2:52 despite getting plenty of opportunities.
The Flames (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) gave the ball away three times in the final three minutes and missed two free throws, but KSU (13-15, 6-10 ASUN Conference) couldn't take advantage. The Owls missed four shots that could have cut their deficit to one or two points and also committed three turnovers of their own down the stretch.
Emily Lytle sealed the win for LU with two free throws, bringing the game to its final score of 76-70, with seven seconds to go.
Asia Todd and Mya McMillian both had career nights for the Flames with 24 and 21 points, respectively. Ashtyn Baker and Keyen Green chipped in 10 points apiece for LU, which shot 53%. The Flames also recorded a 41-22 advantage in the rebounding column.
Poole scored a game- and career-high 29 points to lead KSU, which shot 46%.
Liberty wrapped up the regular season with its sixth straight win, securing the No. 3 seed for the upcoming ASUN tournament. The Flames will play host to either Kennesaw State or Stetson in the quarterfinals, set for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Vines Center.
