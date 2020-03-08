Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz held the ball tightly to his body and screamed, “Let’s go!” The final seconds ticked off the clock and the celebration behind him began.
Liberty was putting its dancin’ shoes on again.
The Flames used a dominating opening half and stellar shooting to build a dominating advantage, and they punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season with a 73-57 victory over Lipscomb in the ASUN Conference tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at the Vines Center.
The Flames (30-4) set a program record for most victories in a season and are heading to the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons for the first time.
Caleb Homesley and Elijah Cuffee each scored 16 points, Darius McGhee had 13 and Myo Baxter-Bell scored 12 for the Flames, who shot 53.8% from the field.
The Flames led by as many as 23 points in the second half and were never really challenged by the Bisons (16-16).
Ashan Asadullah scored 22 points for Lipscomb.
The Flames used a dominating opening 20 minutes to take a 45-26 halftime lead, and they never looked back.
Liberty shot 17 of 27 (63%) from the field, made 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, and scored 18 points off Lipscomb’s nine turnovers.
Homesley made his first four shots and tallied 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half. His scoring consisted of his patented left-handed drives to the basket, spot-up 3s, and he even banked in a triple from the right wing that put the Flames up 38-21.
