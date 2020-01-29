One week ago, Liberty was the trendy pick to run the gamut in the ASUN Conference and enter its conference tournament with an unblemished mark in league play. The Flames were moving up the seed lines in many projected NCAA Tournament brackets and building a case for a potential at-large bid.
Quite a bit has changed in the past week. The at-large talk is gone after back-to-back road losses against North Florida and Stetson that dropped Liberty into a three-way tie for first in the conference standings, and multiple ASUN teams, including Liberty, are now appearing on projected brackets.
The losses may have a silver lining for the Flames (19-3, 5-2 ASUN) heading into the second half of conference play when they host Kennesaw State (1-19, 0-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Vines Center: The players have refocused their thoughts on getting back to the basics and returning to the style of play that generated the buzz on a national level.
“I think most of it is just dealing with the pressures of social media and looking at … what do we have to do to get this or get that. I think that with those pressures and playing games, I feel like sometimes it wears on your mind or it wears on what’s important at hand,” redshirt senior forward Myo Baxter-Bell said. “I just think that we come in every day and give our best and go out there and just keep having fun. I think the last two games, I don’t think we had fun, and I think that’s something that we’re missing.”
When the Flames were having fun during non-conference play, the offense hummed along, with the team shooting better than 48% from the field and averaging nearly 71 points per game. The defense was also keeping pace by being one of the stingiest in the nation.
The defense is still playing at a consistent level — ASUN teams are averaging 50.3 points and shooting 37% from the field — but the offensive side is lacking, as evident in the loss at Stetson.
The Flames finished with season lows of 33.3% shooting and four 3-pointers against the Hatters. The second half was particularly abysmal for Liberty, which shot 6 of 26 from the field and made only one 3-pointer against a box-and-1 defense that prevented sophomore guard Darius McGhee from attempting a shot over the final 20 minutes.
McGhee, who had 19 points in the 71-70 loss to North Florida, scorched the Hatters for 12 first-half points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Once he was taken out of the offensive flow, the Flames followed suit with a plethora of open shots clanking off the rim.
“Inexplicable,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said of the offensive performance against Stetson. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know there are junctures in the season or in games that you’re not your best, and we weren’t. I didn’t help them at all by getting them out of it. Our guys were really disappointed. ... I think we raised the expectation level so much that these losses seem a little bit more devastating than they really are.”
McKay acknowledged after the loss to Stetson that the Flames haven't knocked down shots they normally would for three straight games.
Liberty is shooting 44 of 157 (28%) from the field and 18 for 62 (29%) from 3-point range over the past three games, and its best player, Caleb Homesley, has also struggled over that stretch.
Homesley, the ASUN preseason player of the year, has made 11 of 32 shots over the past three games and was held to a season-low three points against the Hatters. The 6-foot-6 redshirt senior fouled out in each of the past two games, and his minutes were significantly limited in a 1-for-7 outing against Stetson.
“I personally think it’s just something that happens in a season,” Homesley said. “We’ve been fortunate to win a lot of games and play really good basketball, and I think at some point during the season you go through these little lulls. ... We only have three losses on the season, so it’s one of those things that it doesn’t define us. I think for us, we want to get back in the gym and get better.”
Visiting Kennesaw State may hold the remedy for Liberty getting its offense back on track.
The Owls rank 317th nationally in scoring defense, surrendering 76.3 points per game. They are 338th in field-goal percentage defense, with opponents shooting 47.7% from the field.
“We lost two in a row and I don’t think anybody’s worried,” Baxter-Bell said. “ … We’re fully capable of turning it around. We have before, so I think it’s just us coming together and just keep trusting each other with the roles we have and keep getting better every day and fighting to hold each other accountable.”
