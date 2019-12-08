From staff reports
Amelia Johnson had 15 kills and 11 digs, Payton Carter had a career-high 12 kills, and Liberty rallied to defeat High Point 3-1 in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday afternoon at the Vines Center.
The Flames (21-11), who won by scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20, advance to the quarterfinal round and play at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Liberty outhit the Panthers (21-13) by totals of .448 to .100 in the third set and .333 to .207 in the fourth set to post the victory.
HPU’s Annie Sullivan had a match-high 22 kills, including seven in the opening-set triumph.
