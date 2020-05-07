Former Liberty standout and NFL running back running back Rashad Jennings will have his jersey retired at his alma mater this fall.
Jennings will become the fifth person associated with the Flames' football program to have a jersey retired. Liberty will retire the No. 23 jersey during a Sept. 26 game against Florida International. Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.
In his three years with the program from 2006 trough 2008, Jennings rushed for 3,633 yards and set program records for career rushing touchdowns (42), 100-yard games (22) and points scored (278).
Jennings, who also was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, was named an All-American in 2008 and went on to play in the NFL after wrapping up his college career. He was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in 2008 and played for seven years.
The Forest native's jersey retirement ceremony comes one year after LU last retired a football jersey. In 2019, LU retired the No. 83 jersey of wide receiver Kelvin Edwards. Before that, LU retired jerseys in honor of tight end Eric Green (No. 86) and former coach Sam Rutigliano in 2008 and for the school's founder, the late Jerry Falwell, in 2006.
