Liberty Flames

(10-8, 3-2 ASUN)

Stetson Hatters

(7-11, 1-4 ASUN)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida, 1 p.m. Saturday

Radio: WQLU 90.9 FM

Streaming: ESPN+

Projected starting lineups

”Liberty

LIBERTY PPG/RPG

Ashtyn Baker (G, 5-6) 9.7/4.2

Asia Todd (G, 5-9) 7.2/2.6

Emily Lytle (F, 5-11) 9.1/4.2

Bridgette Rettstatt (F, 6-2) 10.2/7.7

Keyen Green (C, 6-1) 14.1/7.7

Stetson

STETSON PPG/RPG

Jamiya Turner (G, 5-9) 5.2/2.4

Day’Neishia Banks (G, 5-10) 15.4/8.5

Tonysha Curry (G, 5-10) 4.4/3.8

Kennedi Colclough (F, 6-0) 9.4/6.3

Megan Vincent (C, 6-4) 7.3/5.4

 » LAST TIME OUT:Liberty beat Lipscomb in overtime 64-60; Stetson lost at North Alabama 68-57.

 » LAST MEETING: Stetson beat Liberty 68-56 on Feb. 5, 2019, in Lynchburg.

 » FAST BREAK: The Flames are 0-3 all-time against Stetson after being swept in last season’s meetings by scores of 69-52 and 68-56. … The other meeting came in 1996 with the Hatters claiming an 82-68 victory in Lynchburg. … Liberty has played back-to-back overtime games, going 1-1 in those matchups against North Alabama (loss) and Lipscomb (win), and the Flames have never played three consecutive overtime contests. … Flames point guard Ashtyn Baker is averaging 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 turnovers over her past three games. Her scoring average has jumped nearly a full point in the process. … Forward Keyen Green has scored in double figures in six straight games to raise her scoring average from 11.6 to 14.1. … The Flames are tied for third with North Florida in the ASUN Conference standings. … The Hatters are alone in eighth in the standings. … Dey’Neshia Banks leads Stetson in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes played. … Stetson leads the ASUN ranks 51st in the nation in rebounding (41.6), and it also leads the conference and is 22nd in the nation in blocked shots (89).

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

