Liberty Flames
(10-8, 3-2 ASUN)
Stetson Hatters
(7-11, 1-4 ASUN)
Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida, 1 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WQLU 90.9 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Ashtyn Baker (G, 5-6) 9.7/4.2
Asia Todd (G, 5-9) 7.2/2.6
Emily Lytle (F, 5-11) 9.1/4.2
Bridgette Rettstatt (F, 6-2) 10.2/7.7
Keyen Green (C, 6-1) 14.1/7.7
STETSON PPG/RPG
Jamiya Turner (G, 5-9) 5.2/2.4
Day’Neishia Banks (G, 5-10) 15.4/8.5
Tonysha Curry (G, 5-10) 4.4/3.8
Kennedi Colclough (F, 6-0) 9.4/6.3
Megan Vincent (C, 6-4) 7.3/5.4
» LAST TIME OUT:Liberty beat Lipscomb in overtime 64-60; Stetson lost at North Alabama 68-57.
» LAST MEETING: Stetson beat Liberty 68-56 on Feb. 5, 2019, in Lynchburg.
» FAST BREAK: The Flames are 0-3 all-time against Stetson after being swept in last season’s meetings by scores of 69-52 and 68-56. … The other meeting came in 1996 with the Hatters claiming an 82-68 victory in Lynchburg. … Liberty has played back-to-back overtime games, going 1-1 in those matchups against North Alabama (loss) and Lipscomb (win), and the Flames have never played three consecutive overtime contests. … Flames point guard Ashtyn Baker is averaging 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 turnovers over her past three games. Her scoring average has jumped nearly a full point in the process. … Forward Keyen Green has scored in double figures in six straight games to raise her scoring average from 11.6 to 14.1. … The Flames are tied for third with North Florida in the ASUN Conference standings. … The Hatters are alone in eighth in the standings. … Dey’Neshia Banks leads Stetson in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes played. … Stetson leads the ASUN ranks 51st in the nation in rebounding (41.6), and it also leads the conference and is 22nd in the nation in blocked shots (89).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.