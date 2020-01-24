Liberty Flames
(19-2, 5-1 ASUN)
Stetson Hatters
(10-11, 4-2 ASUN)
Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida, 4 p.m. Saturday
Radio: WPLI 107.5 FM
Streaming: ESPN+
Projected starting lineups
LIBERTY PPG/RPG
Darius McGhee (G, 5-9, 150) 9.7/3.8
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (G, 6-1, 175) 9.9/2.5
Elijah Cuffee (G, 6-4, 200) 8.0/2.2
Caleb Homesley (G, 6-6, 200) 12.6/5.1
Scottie James (F, 6-7, 230) 10.4/7.4
STETSON PPG/RPG
Kenny Aninye (G, 6-1, 185) 5.2/2.0
Rob Perry (G, 6-3, 210) 15.5/4.9
Christian Jones (G, 6-5, 195) 9.2/3.8
Joel Kabimba (F, 6-8, 210) 5.0/3.3
Mahamadou Diawara (C, 6-10, 235) 13.1/6.8
» LAST TIME OUT: Liberty lost at North Florida 71-70; Stetson beat NJIT 65-64.
» LAST MEETING: Liberty beat Stetson 57-54 on Feb. 5, 2019, in Lynchburg.
» FAST BREAK: Liberty has avoided losing back-to-back games since falling to Campbel and Radford on Feb. 18 and 22 in 2018. … Both of the Flames’ losses this season have come on the road, and Liberty owns a 10-2 record away from the Vines Center this season (6-0 neutral site, 4-2 true road games). … The Flames’ 10 victories away from home are the most in Division I this season. … Liberty fell from 24th to 50th in the NET rankings following Thursday night’s loss at North Florida. … The Flames had 38 points in the paint against the Ospreys to mark the 10th time this season Liberty has scored more than 30 points in the paint. … Liberty’s two-game road swing concludes with the visit to Stetson. “I’m also not naive to know this is a two-game road trip and Stetson’s playing really well. This is a big road trip for us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. … The Hatters erased a 16-point deficit with 18:18 remaining to stun NJIT and take over sole possession of third place in the conference standings. … It was Stetson’s first victory this season in which it trailed with five minutes to go (1-10) and with two minutes remaining (1-9). … Freshmen Rob Perry and Mahamadou Diawara are the highest-scoring freshman tanden in the ASUN by averaging 28.6 points per game. … The Flames swept last season’s meetings and own a 2-1 edge in the all-time series. … Stetson won the first meeting, 88-66, in a Jan. 2, 1989 contest in DeLand.
