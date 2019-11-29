In Coral Gables, Florida, Ashtyn Baker and Ria Gulley each scored 12 points to pace four starters in double figures and Liberty raced out to a big lead and held off Miami (Ohio) 65-53 on Friday at the Watsco Center.

The Flames (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory. They raced out to an 18-4 lead and staved off several rallies from the RedHawks (4-3).

Bridgette Rettstatt and Asia Todd each scored 11 points for the Flames. Liberty shot 8 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Savannah Kluesner led the RedHawks with 15 points and 12 rebounds. They were held to a season-low point total on 18 of 63 shooting.

Liberty Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments