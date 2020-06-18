Jony Munoz spent the early part of Wednesday evening thinking a trip to his high school, Olathe West in Kansas, was only to film a video on the athletes from the school who were heading to college to continue their careers.
It was a ruse carefully planned by his father, Manuel, and his soccer coach, Matt Trumpp. They didn’t want to tip their hand to an elaborate plan to surprise the boys soccer standout with an honor that tabbed the younger Munoz as the top player in the nation.
Munoz, in front of a throng of family, friends and supporters Wednesday, was named the Gatorade national boys soccer player of the year.
He became the first Liberty University signee to claim the prestigious honor.
“It was incredible; it was unbelievable. I was speechless,” Munoz said in a phone interview Thursday.
The national award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
A national advisory panel of sport-specific experts and sports journalists selected Munoz from nearly half a million high school boys soccer players nationwide.
Munoz, who maintained a weighted 3.97 GPA, is now a finalist for the Gatorade male high school athlete of the year award, which will be announced in July.
“This award, it means a ton to me and means so much because it not only represents me, but everything I’m with and everything I’m for,” Munoz said.
Munzo, who is still in Kansas as Liberty staggers athletes’ arrivals on campus during the coronavirus pandemic, became the eighth player who had signed with Liberty to claim a state honor from Gatorade. (He claimed the Gatorade Kansas boys soccer player of the year award earlier this year.)
Musa Morris (boys soccer), Julia DiMartino (softball), Kyle Harkabus (cross country), Kirstyn Sanders and Krissy O’Malley (volleyball), and Samson Moore and Tanner Ealum (track & field) were the others.
Morris was the Gatorade Arizona boys soccer player of the year in 2015.
“It means a ton. I’m super happy to have won it and represent Liberty and my school in Kansas,” Munoz said. “I know Kansas has never had a national player of the year, but it means a lot. I made my decision to go to LU just based on everything. It’s an amazing school. Maybe they don’t have a national footprint yet, but I’m hoping while I’m there I can help the team become a team that has a national footprint that is nationally recognized.”
Munoz, a 5-foot-7, 133-pound forward, led Olathe West to a 20-1 record and the Class 6A state championship in the fall. He scored 36 goals and dished out 19 assists, and had a goal and an assist in Olathe West’s 2-1 win over Blue Valley West High in the state title game.
He participated in the High School All-American Game and claimed MVP honors.
“I knew earlier in the season that I had a very good season, and I was very proud of the way I played this season and just the performances I gave,” Munoz said. “Going to the All-American game in December to perform well in that and get the MVP of that game, I knew my level was up there, but obviously I know there’s a lot of good players in the country. There is a little bit of shock to it. I knew there was a possibility, but I was super shocked when I found out.”
He is a former member of the U.S. Soccer under-16 men’s national team and was ranked at the No. 135 recruit in the Class of 2020 by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
“I think a lot of people will think there’s an extra little pressure on me, but I see this just as a reward for all the work I’m put in not just on the field but off the field,” Munoz said. “I know this reward not only recognizes me as a player but as a person in my school as a student and as a person in my community. I’m very proud of it, I’m humbled by it. I’m honored to be a national player of the year, but my mind is the same. I’m focused, I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to keep grinding and prove and earn my spot at Liberty.”
