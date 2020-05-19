Liberty secured its second verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2021 when Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive tackle Brian Merritt announced his intentions on social media Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot, 290-pound Merritt saw playing time in all 12 games as a freshman in the 2019 campaign. He posted 39 tackles (23 solo), 11 tackles for a loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.
Merritt also had offers from Houston, Troy and Texas-San Antonio, according to the recruiting website 247 Sports.
The interior of the defensive line is a need to be addressed in the upcoming recruiting cycle. Ralfs Rusins and Elijah James, both projected starters for the upcoming season, are seniors, as is Elisha Mitchell. (Mitchell, though, redshirted in 2018.)
William Green and Devonte Lloyd, both expected to receive ample playing time in 2020, are both juniors.
Merritt played at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, and was named to the Georgia Sports Writers Association Class AAAAAAA all-state second team as a senior when he had 60 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.