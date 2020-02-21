There was an apprehensive feeling among the thousands of fans spread throughout the Vines Center in the final stages of Thursday night’s matchup between Liberty and North Florida.
A once comfortable 10-point lead for Liberty had nearly completely evaporated. North Florida’s offense, which was hit-or-miss throughout the game, was hitting contested 3-pointers and slicing the Flames’ lead down to one possession.
That trepidation felt in the fanbase didn’t trickle down onto the court. Liberty finished the game by making its free throws and getting defensive stops to secure sole possession of first place in the ASUN Conference with three regular-season games remaining.
The calm and confident demeanor displayed on the hardwood has been staple for this season’s squad filled with veterans and a pair of freshmen in the eight-man rotation. The group’s “emotional quotient” is high, according to Flames coach Ritchie McKay, and is a key component to why the players haven’t wilted under pressure in the final moments of tight contests.
“I know it’s not a statistic that people can measure,” McKay said, “but we pay a great deal of attention to it. I just think that’s our group.”
McKay and his staff find ways to test the players’ emotions through mini-games in practice, and those exercises are designed to simulate game conditions so the players can experience those situations and understand how to react when the lights are shining with high-pressure stakes on the line.
Upperclassmen, instead of playing with their normal rotation, may get added to a lineup with all freshmen or redshirt players to bring up scenarios in which foul trouble or injuries force seldom-used players into more prominent roles.
Other times, the coaches will either swallow the whistle or repeatedly use it in order to replicate the unpredictability of an officiating crew.
The players have to learn how to perform at a high level with different faces surrounding them and when calls may or may not be going in their favor.
“[McKay] just prepares us for games like this,” senior point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz said. “I think they do a really good job of doing that and that’s how we’re great on the court.”
The Flames (25-3, 11-2 ASUN) are 7-2 in games decided by less than 10 points this season, and both losses came on the road in conference play.
Liberty avenged its one-point loss to North Florida in late January with Thursday’s triumph. In that Jan. 23 setback, the Flames erased a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes and tied the game at 70 before Garrett Sams made the winning free throw with 1.5 seconds remaining.
The Flames never trailed by double digits Thursday night in the rematch — in fact it led by double digits on 11 separate occasions — but made only two field goals in the final 10 minutes and then missed six consecutive free throws in a 30-second span to open the door for the Ospreys and their 3-point shooting to get back into the game.
Caleb Homesley, though, made his final four free throws and secured the final two rebounds to seal the victory.
“We talked about our emotional quotient. We talked about it the whole time leading up to this [game] in our preparation,” Homesley said. “We knew they were going to hit big shots; it was can we move on to the next play and execute and not worry about that shot that went in. They’re a good team, so they’re going to hit those. They work on them, so they’re going to hit those. I thought we did a good job of rallying back and going to the next play.”
The Flames have an opportunity to avenge their other conference loss, to Stetson, at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Hatters (15-13, 9-4) visit the Vines Center.
Liberty, which led by double digits throughout the first half of that Jan. 25 meeting in DeLand, Florida, did not adjust properly to Stetson’s box-and-1 defense on Darius McGhee and had an abysmal second half on the offensive end.
“We didn’t play our best basketball in the second half. We hesitated a lot in the second half and we didn’t know how to execute their defense," Pacheco-Ortiz said. "We’re preparing for them and we’re ready for Saturday’s game."
That loss, according to McKay, was like a cleansing for the team. It was able to turn its attention away from all of the possibilities of an at-large bid or single-digit seeding in the NCAA Tournament and focus on getting back to the fundamentals and balancing its emotional quotient.
“We always talk about it. Sometimes we emphasize it a little bit more when we don’t grade out as well as we need to,” McKay said, adding he graded his team at an A-minus Thursday night against UNF. “We stat a lot how frequently or infrequently we turn it over, what kind of shots we’re giving up, so that’s just part of our foundation for our program’s expectations.”
