Liberty redshirt sophomore center Brendan Newton entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

The 7-foot-2, 235-pound Roanoke native is slated to graduate in May and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.

Newton played in 30 games during his time at Liberty. He scored 51 points on 21-of-32 shooting and grabbed 33 rebounds.

Newton is the second Liberty player to enter the transfer portal.

Guard Keegan McDowell elected to transfer from Liberty prior to the 2019-20 opener against Radford and did not play for the Flames this season.

He also is slated to graduate in May and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.

Liberty has two scholarships available for next season.

