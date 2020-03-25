Liberty redshirt sophomore center Brendan Newton entered the transfer portal Wednesday.
The 7-foot-2, 235-pound Roanoke native is slated to graduate in May and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.
Newton played in 30 games during his time at Liberty. He scored 51 points on 21-of-32 shooting and grabbed 33 rebounds.
Newton is the second Liberty player to enter the transfer portal.
Guard Keegan McDowell elected to transfer from Liberty prior to the 2019-20 opener against Radford and did not play for the Flames this season.
He also is slated to graduate in May and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.
Liberty has two scholarships available for next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.