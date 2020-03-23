Liberty’s Ritchie McKay and Caleb Homesley were honored Monday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) when the organization announced its Division I all-district teams and coaches, as voted on by member coaches of the NABC.
McKay was named the District 3 coach of the year — the first Liberty coach to be named a district coach of the year in the program’s Division I era. He was the ASUN Conference co-coach of the year and led the Flames to a 30-4 record and their second straight ASUN Tournament title.
Homesley, the ASUN player of the year, was named to the District 3 first team. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged a career-high 15.3 points to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Homesley is the first Liberty player to earn first-team all-district honors since Anthony Smith in 2009.
The District 3 team featured players from the ASUN and Big South Conference.
Radford’s Carlik Jones, Stetson’s Rob Perry, Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah and Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow joined Homesley on the first team.
Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite and Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II were named to the District 2 second team. The district’s first team featured Duke’s Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr., Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Florida State’s Devin Vassell and Notre Dame’s John Mooney.
Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton was named the district coach of the year.
William & Mary’s Dane Fischer was named the District 10 coach of the year. Tribe forward Nathan Knight was a first-team selection, and James Madison’s Matt Lewis was a second-team selection.
Four players with state ties were named to the District 4 second team: VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Blake Francis.
Eastern Kentucky coach A.W. Hamilton, a former Hargrave Military Academy post-graduate coach, was tabbed the District 18 coach of the year.
