It is a play Liberty ran hundreds of times during Keyen Green’s first two seasons in the post. The 6-foot-1 forward receives the pass on the block, goes to work on the defender and utilizes her bevy of savvy post moves to get in position for a relatively easy layup.
These particular plays in recent practices have Green looking like her old, dominating self that garnered conference player of the year accolades.
Every move on the block, each drop step and the pressure she puts on her right ankle is another step forward to her becoming Liberty’s premier post presence yet again.
Green is inching closer to full health after missing the 2018-19 season following right ankle reconstruction surgery. Her return, coupled with the emergence of Bridgette Rettstatt in the post last season, gives the Flames a bonafide two-pronged post option against the smaller forwards in the ASUN Conference.
“It feels alright. I have my good days and my bad days, but I think I’m super close to 100%,” Green said after a recent practice. “I mean, from meetings with the doctor to meetings with my trainer to just getting back on the court, everybody’s working together really well just coming up with plans for me. I think the biggest thing is just conditioning. That’s just going to happen in practice.”
The Philadelphia native redshirted last season after undergoing two surgeries to reconstruct her right ankle. She said she fractured the ankle and tore ligaments in the same ankle against Houston on Nov. 24, 2017, during the UMass Thanksgiving Classic. She missed two games and was eased back into the lineup to the point she was playing significant minutes at the end of the season.
Green was named the 2017-18 Big South Conference player of the year after finishing 11th in the nation in field-goal percentage (61%) and averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
“It’s definitely good to have her back,” Rettstatt said. “I think the biggest thing is Keyen, she’s unstoppable. She’s so strong down low and she brings such a presence that I think she’s going to draw attention away from other people who are going to be able to impact the team really well.”
The coaching staff continues to ease Green back into the rotation as she builds up the stamina she lost during her redshirt season.
The Flames are coming off a season in which they struggled initially against the smaller, faster lineups in the ASUN but advanced to the conference tournament title game.
Green played on teams that methodically wore opponents in the Big South down with dominating post play, so she is now getting her first taste of the up-tempo world of the Flames’ new home.
“I think in half-court execution, running offenses, I see glimpses of my regular self,” she said, “but then when we go full court, obviously I’m, like, a step behind. That’s just going to come with time.”
Green and Rettstatt are expected to be the primary options in the post following the graduation of KK Barbour. Rettstatt, who averaged 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds during the 2017-18 season, emerged in Green’s absence with averages of 11 points and seven rebounds while shooting better than 50% from the floor last season.
Rettstatt’s strengths are the ability to move without the ball and be able to catch and score from anywhere in the set offense. Her flexibility in the offense will allow Green to man the post while she can fluidly find the weakness in the defense.
“I think it’s just a double threat because you can have either one of us inside, but then you can have Bridgette pop out outside,” Green said. “Say I’m inside, the double-team comes, kick it out and we have a wide-open 3.”
The Flames also have the option to go with sophomore Mya McMillian in the post, and they can go small with Kierra Johnson-Graham as a forward who can stretch the floor with her ball-handling skills.
“It’s incredible. Not saying that our post before were bad because they were really good, but Keyen, she can bring a lot and I’m really excited to play with her,” guard Emily Lytle said.
