Liberty running back Joshua Mack high fives Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden during the Liberty University game against New Mexico State University at Williams Stadium at Liberty University in Lynchburg on November 30, 2019.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Liberty senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was selected Saturday as the state’s top Division I receiver/tight end by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

Gandy-Golden, who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, finished the regular season third in the nation with 1,333 receiving yards and sixth with an average of 111.1 receiving yards per game.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Chicago native caught 74 passes and nine touchdowns.

He owns program records for most career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, and is the only receiver in program history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, the 2018 Dudley Award winner, repeated as offensive back of the year. UVa’s Joe Reed (specialist), Virginia Tech’s Rayshard Ashby (linebacker) and Caleb Farley (defensive back), and James Madison’s Liam Fornadel (offensive lineman) and Ron’Dell Carter (defensive linemen) were also honored.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

