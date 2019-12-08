Liberty has developed a propensity in recent seasons to deliver stellar defensive performances over lengthy stretches in the second halves of games. Those moments of control allow the Flames to either build a comfortable advantage or flip the score in their favor.
That happened over a near seven-minute stretch Sunday night that allowed Liberty to seize control against Grand Canyon.
The Flames frustrated the Antelopes into a lengthy field-goal drought to build a double-digit lead and held on to claim a 70-61 victory in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.
The Flames improved to 11-0 and gave coach Ritchie McKay his 300th career victory. McKay has a career record of 300-241 and a 135-83 mark at Liberty.
“We knew we were going to be challenged,” McKay said in his postgame radio interview. “I just thought our guys showed a lot of maturity. … I just thought we responded well enough.”
GCU (4-7) took a 49-48 lead on Carlos Johnson’s 3-pointer with 10:13 remaining, but the Lopes proceeded to miss their next eight shots and turned the ball over three times in a 6 1/2-minute stretch that allowed the Flames to take a 63-49 lead on Darius McGhee’s long jumper.
“We’re capable of that,” McKay said. “That’s a characteristic of the Virginia system, but we’ve got a lot of room for improvement.”
Myo Baxter-Bell came up big for the Flames during the 15-0 run. The redshirt senior forward’s layup with 9:55 remaining gave Liberty the lead for good, and he scored eight of his season-high 15 points during the run.
He shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line, and his scoring gave the Flames a reliable post presence with starter Scottie James finishing with two points in 18 minutes.
“I just thought he kind of shored up some things for us,” McKay said of Baxter-Bell.
Caleb Homesley led all scorers with 17 points. McGhee had 10 points, while Elijah Cuffee finished with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.
“He did a phenomenal job on both ends of the floor,” McKay said of Cuffee.
The Flames shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line over the final 6 1/2 minutes after shooting a paltry 7 of 14 from the charity stripe through the first 34 1/2 minutes.
Isiah Brown led GCU with 16 points and eight rebounds.
