ORLANDO, Fla. — The penultimate play of the first half encapsulated Georgia Southern’s offensive woes Saturday at Exploria Stadium.
Quarterback Shai Werts felt pressure, was forced to escape the pocket, and was brought down from behind by Jayod Sanders for no gain.
You could replace Sanders’ name with most any defensive player who saw the field in the opening 30 minutes. Each one made plays to ensure the Flames were in control in their first bowl appearance.
Liberty’s swarming defense stymied the Georgia Southern triple-option attack and the Flames used a pair of touchdowns from Johnny Huntley and Joshua Mack to take a 16-7 halftime lead at the Cure Bowl.
The Eagles were limited to 115 yards of total offense in the first half. Seventy-nine of those yards came on their only scoring drive that culminated in Wesley Kennedy’s 10-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7 less than a minute into the second quarter.
TreShuan Clark and Jessie Lemonier each had a sack for the Flames, who forced the Eagles to punt six times on nine first-half drive.
JaVon Scruggs came up with an interception to end a second-quarter drive that marked Werts’ first interception since Dec. 2, 2017, in the fourth quarter at Coastal Carolina.
The Flames got on the board first when Buckshot Calvert found tight end Johnny Huntley wide open down the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown midway in the first quarter.
Liberty immediately responded following Kennedy’s touchdown with a six-play drive that covered 75 yards in 91 seconds and finished with Mack’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead.
Scruggs’ interception resulted in Alex Probert’s 46-yard field goal that gave the Flames a nine-point lead.
Calvert completed 12 of 25 passes for 220 yards and Huntley had two catches for 90 yards.
Frankie Hickson has 37 rushing yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.