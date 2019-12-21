ORLANDO, Fla. — Georgia Southern drove deep into Liberty territory three times in the second half. Three times the Liberty defense answered the call.
GSU quarterback Shai Werts was constantly harassed in the pocket and repeatedly sustained big blows from the imposing Liberty defensive line. The Eagles’ triple-option attack was stymied.
Liberty’s first bowl appearance ended triumphantly on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.
The Flames built a big lead and relied on their defense to maintain the lead to claim a 23-16 victory over the Eagles before an announced crowd of 18,158 in the Cure Bowl.
Liberty completed its first full-fledged season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with an 8-5 record.
The defense made three big stands in the second half to force the Eagles (7-6) to settle for field goals. The first two drives came after Buckshot Calvert interceptions, and the third came when GSU had an opportunity to cut the deficit down to three points.
Liberty defensive ends Jessie Lemonier and TreShaun Clark terrorized Werts repeatedly throughout the game. The two combined for 16 tackles and three sacks and they never allowed Werts to get going in the passing attack.
Liberty took a 23-7 lead on Antonio Gandy-Golden’s 14-yard touchdown reception, but the offense failed to produce after that score.
It wasn’t needed with the way the defense delivered, particularly in the red zone when the Eagles appeared ready to cut more into the lead.
GSU finished with 289 yards of offense.
JaVon Scruggs came up with an interception to end a second-quarter drive that marked Werts’ first interception since Dec. 2, 2017, in the fourth quarter at Coastal Carolina.
The Flames got on the board first when Buckshot Calvert found tight end Johnny Huntley wide open down the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown midway in the first quarter.
Liberty immediately responded following Kennedy’s touchdown with a six-play drive that covered 75 yards in 91 seconds and finished with Mack’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead.
Scruggs’ interception resulted in Alex Probert’s 46-yard field goal that gave the Flames a nine-point lead heading into the half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.