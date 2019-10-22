Liberty’s offense initially sputtered out of the gate this season. It wasn’t a total shock with new Flames coach and offensive play caller Hugh Freeze’s medical situation following back surgery and the newness of the offense to a majority of the players.
The passing game quickly caught up, particularly with quarterback Buckshot Calvert and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden leading the way, and it seemingly left the running attack behind. There were glimpses of things beginning to gain traction — an explosive run here and methodical gains late to run the clock down — but not the consistent numbers expected of a unit that featured three players with a wealth of collegiate experience.
A Sunday walkthrough that helped the offensive line and running backs get on the same page has netted significantly better results for a group that is finding its rhythm, with four backs contributing for the Flames.
“I think that’s a great thing for us as an offensive unit; we’re not satisfied with where we are right now,” redshirt senior running back Frankie Hickson said Monday. “We have a lot of improvements to make. We still, as a team and as an offensive unit, have not played a full four quarters of ball of yet. It’s going to be an amazing thing to see when we can put a full four quarters together and lay it all out there on the line for 60 minutes.”
Hickson and Joshua Mack have emerged as the clear-cut leaders in the running back room. Each has rushed for more than 400 yards through seven games (Hickson with 418 and Mack at 405) and scored three rushing touchdowns.
The Flames (5-2) have racked up more than 135 rushing yards in four straight games, and three times the team has eclipsed the 160-yard mark in that stretch. The balance has allowed the offense to become more efficient with opposing defenses forced to respect the run.
“I think what we’ve done O-line wise with [offensive line coach Sam] Gregg in recalibrating some of the things we do on the back end with the backfield, I think that has helped out a lot with those guys system-wise and especially with Coach Gregg,” running backs coach Bruce Johnson said last week. “That’s helped out with finishing toward the end, it’s helped out starting at the beginning, and it’s helped out in the middle with both of those guys [Hickson and Mack].”
The Flames tallied more than 80 yards rushing once in the first three weeks with a 142-yard effort against Louisiana on Sept. 7. That road contest featured Hickson’s 66-yard touchdown run to highlight his 133-yard outing.
A 76-yard effort against Buffalo pushed Freeze and his offensive staff to spend the following Sunday walking through ways to help improve the running attack.
Mack credited that walkthrough with getting the offensive linemen’s tracks aligned with the running back group, ensuring every player was on the same page with the call.
The Flames racked up a season-high 256 rushing yards against Hampton and followed that up with 160 yards against New Mexico and 161 yards at New Mexico State.
“It starts with the O-line, the effort that they’re giving week in and week out, day in and day out, just going to work,” Hickson said. “I think you’ve got to start there.”
Liberty ranked 127th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing offense at 71.3 yards per game after three weeks. The Flames now rank 99th in the nation with an average of 132.4 yards per game and are averaging 5.3 yards per game during the four-game stretch.
While Hickson and Mack have received the bulk of the workload (combined 93 of the 135 attempts in the past four games), Peytton Pickett and Troy Henderson have received enough playing time to alleviate the burden on the top two.
“I think both of them — [Mack] and Frankie — have gotten better as the game goes on,” Johnson said.
Members of the quartet each scored one touchdown in the same game for the second time this season against Maine this past weekend. The four have combined to score 11 touchdowns so far this campaign.
Hickson and Henderson posted the first receiving touchdowns for the Flames’ running back group against Maine.
“It’s a testament to our depth and it’s a testament to what the future holds for Liberty University,” Hickson said. “I’ll be gone in a couple of weeks and, yeah, that’s sad, but these guys have a lot left, a lot of depth. The best is yet to come.”
The four will be relied on heavily against Saturday’s opponent Rutgers (1-6), which features a stout defensive line led by defensive tackle William Previlon (6-foot-5, 295 pounds). Both starting defensive ends weigh 248 pounds (Elorm Lumor) and 255 pounds (Mike Tverdov), sizes Freeze said Monday the Flames haven’t faced this season.
“It’s always going to be a challenge,” Hickson said. “You’ve been able to see the Big Ten as a staple in physicality, especially in the run game, for years. That’s their history. That’s where they live. It’s going to be hard, but it’s everything that we expected and everything we want.”
